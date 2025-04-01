Nick Sirianni Wants End To Eagles' Super Bowl Celebrations But Is 'Really Excited' About White House Visit

PALM BEACH – Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni insisted the celebrations that followed the team's Super Bowl LIX Championship victory are over. And then the subject of the Eagles' looming White House visit this month comes up.

Celebration!

Sirianni ‘Honored’ To Go To White House

"I'm really excited to go, yeah," Sirianni said Tuesday during a break from the NFL annual meeting. "What an honor. What an honor to be able to go to the White House. Teams that have been able to win championships have been doing that for a long time, and I'm really honored to go and really excited to go."

The Florida Panthers visited the White House in February to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory.

The Eagles were invited to visit and celebrate their championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs by the Donald Trump administration.

The visit is scheduled for April 28.

And it's expected that the Eagles, who did not visit after they won Super Bowl LII in February of 2018, will show up en masse for this event.

Back in 2018, multiple Eagles players voted not to visit the White House for political reasons. So the White House, seeing the lack of enthusiasm, disinvited the team.

Sirianni Says Time For Work Has Arrived

Oddly enough, the same coach who talks of his eagerness to visit the White House for what is an obvious celebration, also said Tuesday that the time for celebration of his team's 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs is over.

"So, we'll get to a point, we're to a point now where the celebration is over," Sirianni said. "The celebration of the Super Bowl is over. And I know there'll be people like [Brandon Graham] and Saquon [Barkley] threw out the first pitch, but our preparation is here. Celebration is over but preparation is here.

"And there's nothing like getting back in there and starting to work again. Because with our team and the leaders that we have, if you're not busting your butt, you'll be exposed. That's why we value these guys so much. Try not to work hard in front of Saquon Barkley or Jalen Hurts and they'll be on you."

Eagles' Visit To Follow NFL Draft

Maybe, but at the end of this month, the Eagles will be mixing business with pleasure. And there is certain to be a ring ceremony to start next season, too.

The teams' offseason conditioning is scheduled to begin in a few weeks. And then the NFL draft will take place April 24-26.

The Eagles have eight selections over the three-day draft, starting with the No. 32 pick in the first round.

Two days after the draft, the club will be at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.