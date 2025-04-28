Eagles White House Visit Was Great For Attendees, But Multiple Star Players Opted Out

The Philadelphia Eagles streamed down the majestic twin staircases that lead to the White House's South Lawn and the stand where they were about to be celebrated by the President of the United States at the Nation's House on Monday afternoon.

But, in what was something of an obvious oddity compared to past events, there were more phones being held up by invited guests memorializing the event than there were Eagles players and coaches coming down those stairs.

White Celebration Great In Most Aspects

This celebration of the Eagles' Super Bowl championship was great, by the way. That needs to be said. But there was stuff missing. That was clear, too.

President Donald Trump, by all accounts, was an enthusiastic and welcoming host, joking with and complimenting the players and their accomplishments. And at a distance, the Eagles were keen and appreciative guests – gifting the president with a signed helmet and a No. 47 jersey.

And, afterward the team released a statement of appreciation from Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie.

But, make no mistake, there was something off from this visit.

Eagles Statement Does Not Mention Trump

That's because about one-quarter of the 53-man roster decided to skip the event.

And when it was done, the team statement, whether by innocent omission or intention, did not mention Trump at all.

Lurie said, in part, "We are grateful for the hospitality we were extended and appreciate the opportunity to celebrate this special team alongside the hundreds of fans that joined us on the South Lawn."

Not mentioning the host who extended the invitation and ordered the hospitality is a lapse.

You know what wasn't a lapse?

Players opting out because they wanted not to be seen with Trump, or tied to his administration, or the White House. That was on purpose.

Jalen Hurts Leads In Opting Out

The list is kind of long but for an abridged version featuring the stars:

Quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

And close to a dozen others.

The White House publicly took the stance that a vast majority of the players attended and those who didn't had "scheduling conflicts."

Yeah, maybe that is completely correct for some of the players not present. But clearly not all.

What we saw was players mostly making personal decisions about not being around Trump. Let's call it what it is. The team decided to attend, but on this day, those who didn't show up acted as individuals.

And, whatever, it's a free country.

Trump Endorses The Tush Push

But freedom includes people having opinions about other people who make personal statements. So the political right will express disappointment in players who didn't show up as surely as the political left will express disappointment in players who did show up.

Thankfully, for the sake of optics, this wasn't a wide-ranging boycott.

Coach Nick Sirianni was there. He walked out of the Oval Office astride with Trump. And when Trump said the NFL should not ban the Tush Push and added, "I like the play," Sirianni thanked him for his "endorsement."

By the way, the NFL is working hard to ban the play. It's a behind-the-scenes plot that is currently going on, led by commissioner Roger Goodell, who dislikes the play, and so Trump's endorsement might not move the needle.

So much for Trump being the dictator some people would have you believe he is, because dictators typically get their way.

Trump hit the right chords during the ceremony.

Big Dom Gets A Shoutout From Trump

Trump acknowledged Big Dom DiSandro before anyone else. Of course he did, because DiSandro has a reputation that precedes him and some Eagles employees joke he actually runs the place in Philly (no, he doesn't).

Anyway, the dude is awesome and Trump clearly got that memo.

Trump loved on right tackle Lane Johnson, who at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, dwarfed the 6-3 President.

And Lurie was given the microphone to say a few words as well.

"Thanks, Mr. President," Lurie began. "You know it's truly an honor to be here. I remember, as a little boy, the championship teams that came to the White House and I never dreamed we'd be able to have a team and be as good as this.

"And this was a dominant team with incredible culture – everything we all believe in as the best human values. Selflessness, humility, teamwork, talent, discipline. Everything that we all strive for, this team incorporated. Thank you for the hospitality today and Go Birds."

Eagles' Ricks Really Likes Ivanka

It's clear the players who attended seemed to enjoy themselves. Mekhi Becton, who played on the Eagles last year but has signed with the Los Angeles Rams now, gleefully posted a photo of himself inside the White House.

And backup defensive back Eli Ricks apparently fell in love.

He saw Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and was instantly smitten.

Unfortunately for him, Ivanka Trump is married.

The players who attended this ceremony probably made themselves a memory they'll be able to share with their grandchildren. And those who opted out, well, they can tell their grandchildren tales of their "scheduling conflicts."