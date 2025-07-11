Watch This Blonde And Some Bro Play 'Speed Dating' During Seattle Mariners Game

There's awkward and then there's what the Seattle Mariners did earlier this week by having a dating show between two random fans in attendance.

Video posted on social media from the Pirates-Mariners game at T-Mobile Park shows two Mariners fans being chosen for an in-between innings segment on the video board. Only, instead of answering Mariners' trivia questions or guessing which cap has the ball underneath after it spins around a number of times, they were thrown into a speed round dating show.

After the third out during one of the innings, Seattle fans looked up to the video board as the announcer introduced the two random contestants. On the left of the screen, you had a blonde woman who looked like a ton of fun - rocking an unbuttoned Mariners jersey and laughing along with her girlfriends. On the right, however, you had a bro.

Now, I call him a bro because he was wearing a sleeveless basketball jersey to a baseball game.

I'm sure the guy didn't expect to be selected to be on a dating show in front of tens of thousands of people when he got dressed that morning, but these things do happen. Which is why one should never wear a basketball jersey to a baseball game. (Or maybe even ever).

"Are you currently on a dating app?" the announcer asked the two contestants, who were given "Yes" and "No" signs. The woman immediately showed she'd been looking for Mr. Right by answering "Yes," while the guy said "No." As the crowd started laughing, the announcer could be heard saying, "Well, we have one disagreement already!"

What would you do?

Fortunately for the two contestants, the rest of the game went smoother. They both answered "No," when asked if they "Would you let a date go through your phone," and if they "actively talk" to any of their exes.

Then the cringe moment came when the announcer asked them in front of the entire Mariners' T-Mobile Park crowd: "Would you like to go on another date," only this time it would be between both of them for a future Mariners game that would be paid for by the team.

"Yes!" both fans responded as the crowd erupted with cheers.

Hilariously, the person that filmed the whole ordeal on her cell phone can be heard at the end saying, "Well, that's one of the most awkward things I've seen in my life," before adding, "only at a Mariners game!"

