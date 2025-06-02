Scottie Scheffler Deserves Even More Appreciation, Ben Griffin's Sunglasses, And Lexi Thompson's Whine Fest

Scottie Scheffler has done it again and Lexi Thompson had an eventful U.S. Women's Open.

And there we have it, another victorious Sunday for Mr. Scottie Scheffler. The best player on the planet successfully defended his title at the Memorial and continues to win at a ridiculous clip, yet I'm confident when I say we're still not giving the 28-year-old enough credit for what he's accomplishing.

Speaking of accomplishments, Ben Griffin finished solo second at the Memorial and has vaulted up the U.S. Ryder Cup standings as his impressive and consistent run in 2025 continues, shades and all.

Over on the women's side, Swede Maja Stark found the winner's circle at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday afternoon, holding off World No. 1 Nelly Korda by two shots. Lexi Thompson didn't make the cut to play the weekend, but still managed to make headlines with an over-the-top, unnecessary Instagram post worth digging into.

Scottie Scheffler Deserves Even More Respect

After rounds of 68 and 70 over the weekend at Muirfield Village, Scottie Scheffler earned a four-shot victory at the Memorial. The best player on the planet did best player on the planet things, was a very sizable cut above the rest of the field, and made a very difficult golf course look manageable.

It's something we've seen Scottie do time and time again over the last two years or so, as the story remains the same for Scheffler: if his putter is remotely warm, odds are he's going to find the winner's circle come Sunday. This week, he finished 34th in the field in strokes gained: putting, and it resulted in a blowout win.

Scheffler became the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend his title at the Memorial, with Woods winning three straight between 1999-2001.

We're running out of adjectives to describe Scheffler's dominance as he's now won three of his last four starts, which includes a PGA Championship, which is a testament to how phenomenal he's been playing.

Personally, my first thought after watching Scheffler win yet another signature event, is that the world as a whole may not actually be appreciating what we're seeing out of the 28-year-old. The question now is, why is that?

I think the answer may entail two answers, or two different sets of golf fans in particular.

Everyone with eyes and a brain understands that Scottie Scheffler is the best player in the world. One group, and the one I'm firmly in, enjoys watching him pick apart golf courses week after week even if he may suck the life out of the back nine on Sunday because he's just so much better than everyone else.

The other group yearns for drama. They may not want to see Scheffler lose, per say, but they'd like there to be actual drama across the final few holes on a Sunday afternoon.

Tiger Woods dominated professional golf for two decades, much like Scheffler has for two years, with other-worldly ball striking and elite course management. Maybe since some of us remember Woods' dominance, we've gotten numb, maybe even tired of seeing a similar experience unfold with Scheffler, but that doesn't exactly seem fair.

Scheffler has now won 16 times on the PGA Tour before turning 29 years old, and 10 of those 16 titles were by at least two strokes.

Lexi Thompson Addresses Slow Play And Not Actually Retiring

Lexi Thompson would like the world to know that she's not that slow of a player and that she didn't actually retire from professional golf.

Thompson played alongside Charley Hull and Nelly Korda for the first two rounds of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills last week. Hull and Korda are among the fastest players on the women's circuit, while Thompson is noticeably slow.

Thursday's opening round moved at a glacial pace, and Hull, who finished T-12, appeared to take exception to how slow her group and the groups ahead of it were playing.

Most assumed that Thompson was the culprit for her group's slow pace of play, and while she certainly didn't help things move along, the entire golf course played slow on Thursday. The Hull-Korda-Thompson group finished the opening round in 5 hours and 19 minutes.

After undoubtedly receiving some criticism on social media throughout the weekend, Thompson elected to jump on Instagram to share her opinion about all that took place.

While Thompson sharing her side of the story is understandable, it may have made public opinion worse. Telling people to get their facts right, listing excuses for slow play, and then telling everyone you're not actually retired by playing the semantics game is a tough scene.

Ben Griffin's Very Important Sunglasses

Ben Griffin and his aviator-style sunglasses have captured some serious attention in 2025.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel has earned seven Top 10 finishes, including two wins, in 19 starts already this year. With his solo-second at the Memorial, he suddenly finds himself in the No. 7 spot in the U.S. Ryder Cup team rankings.

Aside from his aggressive swing and his collection of strong results, his sunglasses have consistently been the talk on social media just about every week. As it turns out, his shades aren't just a fashion statement, they serve a very real purpose.

Griffin is playing at the highest level and putting together the best season of his career while battling some serious eye issues.

"Yeah, I see floaters. I have really bad vision," Griffin said after the third round of the Memorial. "I had retinal holes, so I had to go get basically laser surgery to fill in those holes," said Griffin. "I had eight retinal holes in both eyes, so I was at risk of losing vision maybe within five or six months had I not gotten the treatment.

So I still see the floaters, I had to get the surgery just to maintain my level. Because of that when I wear sunglasses it's a little bit darker out, so I don't necessarily see the floaters as well. So if it's really bright out and I'm not wearing the sunglasses, I look into the clouds or whatever and I see black stuff everywhere."

Golf is hard enough. Professional golf is damn near impossible. Add floaters to the mix, and the game can go from enjoyable to the definition of miserable, but Griffin is winning that fight thanks to some timely surgery and his patented dark shades.