NYT Grossly Misrepresents Democrat Senators Voting Against Protecting Women's Sports

The New York Times predictably tried to spin Senate Democrats once again choosing 'gender ideology' over women's rights.

If you're wondering if Democrats and the liberal media might have finally learned their lessons about males competing in women's sports, the answer is a resounding no. Even though poll after poll shows that the vast majority of Americans believe that women's sports should be only for females, Democrats just can't help but stick to their anti-science, anti-common sense, anti-reality views on "gender ideology."

On Saturday, Senate Democrats once again proved it by helping block an amendment with the stated purpose: "to protect women and girls in athletics." And, not only did Democrats in the U.S. Senate vote down the amendment, but the New York Times wrote an article defending their ridiculous decision.

"G.O.P. Bid to Target Transgender Athletes Falls Flat in the Senate," the Times headline reads.

"Target transgender athletes" is how the New York Times described it. Because I'm a kind, caring and giving person, I'm going to do the Times a favor and fix the headline for them.

"G.O.P. Bid to Protect Women's Sports From Male Athletes Thwarted by Democrats." There you go, New York Times, all better!

Remember that "target transgender athletes" is just flat-out incorrect. There was a skier at the recently-concluded Winter Olympics who describes herself as a "transgender man." Elis Lundholm, a biological woman, says she is a man (despite not even undergoing a single "gender-affirming" procedure). No one, not even Republicans, thinks this "transgender athlete" shouldn't compete in women's sports because she is a woman.

Also, Republicans have made their position very clear: no one is saying that "transgender athletes" (specifically males who claim to be girls and women) can't compete in sports. They must compete according to their sex and not some imaginary gender identity.

Democrats Vote Down Common-Sense Amendment

To be clear: the bill isn't just about males in women's sports. Republican senators sought to add two provisions to the SAVE America Act, which ostensibly prevents illegal immigrants from voting in United States elections by requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and ID to vote. The other provision, which was not up for vote, involved banning gender "treatments" (such as puberty-blockers or surgeries) on minors.

So, let's recap the Democrats' position on these three issues:

Illegal immigrants voting in American elections isn't a problem.

Males should be allowed to compete in women's sports and use women's private facilities.

It should be legal to perform irreversible medical procedures on children, many of which involve castration and/or sterilization, in the name of "gender ideology."

Take a moment to truly understand those three points and recognize that the Times is openly trying to spin this to make Republicans look bad. That might be even worse than the amendment vote.

"In moving to bar transgender women and girls from women’s and girls’ sports, Republicans sought to put Democrats in an awkward political spot on a sensitive issue ahead of the midterm elections," the subheadline in the Times article says.

Republicans "sought to put Democrats in an awkward political spot on a sensitive issue ahead of the midterm elections" … by letting Americans see that Democrats have insane beliefs? What is the argument here, New York Times, that Democrats should be able to keep these ridiculous notions to themselves?

Absolutely not. The public deserves to know exactly who the people are in the U.S. government who believe men can call themselves women and invade female-only sports and spaces.

Left-Wing Media Predictably Defends Democrat Agenda

It's important to note that this article is not marked as "opinion" by the Times. It's presented as a factual news story that even includes the line, "Reporting from the Capitol" under the author's name. This is reporting, huh? Let's keep going then, shall we?

"President Trump, who has made the voter ID bill his top legislative priority, had demanded that it include two provisions related to transgender Americans, neither of which have anything to do with elections. One would bar transgender women and girls from playing in women’s and girls’ sports, and another would criminalize gender transition treatments for minors," the article says.

First, Republican senators are not the first politicians to put in provisions to a bill that aren't directly related to the main purpose of the bill; Democrats do this, too. It's unlikely that Michael Gold (the author) describes it this way when Democrats do it. Remember that the article, labeled as "reporting," is really about making Republicans look bad.

Second, Gold softens the language around both issues. He never mentions "males," "men" or even "biological males." That's disingenuous. Plus, he uses the "gender transition treatments" language that Democrats push instead of noting that these "treatments" are, at the very least, unproven, and at the worst, are irreversibly damaging thousands of American children.

"Neither of those measures, nor the voter ID bill itself, have the 60 votes necessary to move ahead in the Senate and become law," the article continues.

"But that all-but-certain defeat did not stop Senate Republicans from seeking to shove the measures into the debate over voter identification and proof of citizenship, as G.O.P. lawmakers seek to capitalize politically on an issue that many Democrats remain deeply uncomfortable discussing."

Once again, Gold uses the word "shove" to demonize the Republican tactic that is also used by Democrats. Then, my favorite part: "G.O.P. lawmakers seek to capitalize politically on an issue that many Democrats remain deeply uncomfortable discussing."

Yes, Democrats are "deeply uncomfortable discussing" males in women's sports, locker rooms and bathrooms because they know how unpopular (and downright misogynistic and sexist) it is to allow men to call themselves women and invade women's spaces.

Maybe it wouldn't be "uncomfortable" if Democrats took a more rational and reasonable approach. Alas, that's impossible. Instead, they just allow their friends at the New York Times to try and spin their position into something positive.

NYT Employs Typical Left-Wing Tactics

"With Republicans increasingly anxious about their chances of keeping control of Congress in November’s elections amid rising gas prices and widespread disaffection about the economy, Saturday’s vote signaled that they are planning to resuscitate a line of attack from the 2024 elections: that Democrats are out of touch with mainstream views and overly focused on identity politics," the article continues.

"There is scant evidence that transgender rights were a top concern motivating voters in the 2024 election, and transgender and nonbinary people are estimated to be about 1 percent of the country’s population."

If there is "scant evidence that transgender rights were a top concern" in the 2024 election, why do Democrats spend so much time trying to downplay it? And Mr. Gold then trots out a familiar Democrat talking point: "transgender and nonbinary people are estimated to be about 1 percent of the country’s population."

By the way, this is what many of us have been saying for a long time. If "transgender and nonbinary people" represent such a small portion of society, why are Democrats so staunchly opposed to measures that involve "transgender" people? Shouldn't they focus more time on their actual constituents?

That's why Trump's "Kamala Harris is for they/them" campaign was so effective in 2024. It pointed out the absurdity of Democrats spending so much time and energy worried about "transgender rights" instead of things like securing the border, improving the economy, securing elections, and lowering taxes — you know, the things that affect literally everyone in the country (even the "transgender people" they claim to love so much, unless Democrats don't believe "transgender people" also prefer to pay less in taxes).

"Yet Mr. Trump in particular made attacks on transgender athletes and fear-mongering around medical care for transgender children a mainstay of his political rallies. Early in his second term, he signed executive orders addressing both issues," the article says.

This might be the most egregious paragraph in an article loaded with ridiculous commentary. Calling a ban on men in women's sports an "attack on transgender athletes" is such loaded and partisan language that I'm surprised the entire article isn't written in blue font.

Beyond that, accusing Republicans of fearmongering — one of the central tactics used by Democrats to force males into women's private spaces — is the definition of irony. And referring to puberty-blockers, castration, sterilization and other irreversible procedures as "medical care for transgender children" is so dishonest I can't muster up anything more to say about it.

The article continues, but I don't have the energy or patience to keep going. Just know that Democrats and their left-wing media friends, including those at the New York Times, are sticking to their guns when it comes to radical gender ideology and I wouldn't count on that changing anytime soon.