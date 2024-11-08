Swing State Voters Chose Trump Because Of Democrats' Transgender Extremism: Poll

The Democratic Party's extremism on cultural issues has pushed swing state voters further and further away. That's the conclusion of a new poll from a left-wing firm dedicated to helping Kamala Harris get elected.

Blueprint 2024, which says it's designed to "see where voters stand and how Harris and the Democratic Party can best appeal to the voters who will shape the outcome of the 2024 elections, including independents and swing voters," posted the results of their post-election poll on how voters decided on key issues.

Spoiler alert: Democrats lost on every single core view.

"The top reasons voters gave for not supporting Harris were that inflation was too high (+24), too many immigrants crossed the border (+23), and that Harris was too focused on cultural issues rather than helping the middle class (+17)," the poll said. The specific cultural issue referenced was "transgender issues," as the company phrased the question: "Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class."

Swing voters that chose Trump agreed with that statement by a whopping +28 margin.

And despite the left's efforts to paint the Republican Party as "Nazis" or "white supremacists," those concerns were "similar across all demographic groups, including among Black and Latino voters" too.

Whoops!

Democrats Just Don't Understand Why Voters Are Rejecting Them

These poll results, conducted by a left-wing polling firm, show how disconnected Democrats have become from the majority of the country. As has been extensively covered, especially by OutKick, an overwhelming percentage of the population agrees with obvious statements like "males should not compete in women's sports."

Yet Democrats have made these absurdities a core tenet of their political platform. And made questioning it punishable by excommunication from society or friend groups.

The media and celebrity reaction to Donald Trump's overwhelming victory has been to blame Joe Rogan or "misinformation" on X. Instead of acknowledging that their ideology has become far too extreme for middle America or purple states.

Their extremism, censorship and authoritarianism on COVID policy pushed people away. They've told America that open borders and unchecked illegal immigration is actually a good thing. They've made transgender activism a centerpiece of their political goals.

That's why they're losing; because their ideas and execution are bad.