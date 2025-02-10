Saquon Barkley Shotguns Beer After Breaking NFL Season Rushing Record In Super Bowl

Sunday could not have possibly gone better for Saquon Barkley.

In addition to winning Super Bowl LIX in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, the All-Pro running back also broke the record for the most rushing yards in NFL history between the regular season and playoffs. Oh, and he did it on his birthday.

To celebrate, the newly 28-year-old Barkley shotgunned a beer in the locker room after the game.

WATCH:

While Barkley also contributed six catches for 40 yards through the air, he put up a relatively modest rushing performance on Sunday — just 57 yards on 25 carries. But that was enough to surpass Terrell Davis' record that had stood for 26 years.

The Denver Broncos legend rushed for 2,008 yards in the 1998 regular season, then 468 yards on his way to a championship in Super Bowl XXXIII. That's 2,476 yards total. Barkley's combined total for the regular season and playoffs was 2,504 rushing yards.

"Hell of a year," Barkley said after the game. "I couldn't do it without the big boys up front, everyone on this team. I just appreciate them, the whole Eagles organization. Me being a newcomer, welcomed me in with open arms and helping build confidence back in me too. That was definitely helpful. It was a hell of a year, but all of the numbers and stats are cool, but the best thing is being able to hold that Lombardi Trophy."

Barkley, who was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors last week, came just short of the regular-season rushing record at 2,005, finishing 100 yards behind Eric Dickerson's longstanding mark of 2,105. The Eagles sat Barkley in Week 18 rather than risk injury as he went for history.

Safe to say things turned out just fine.