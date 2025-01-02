Inside Eagles Decision To Sit Saquon Barkley And Bypass Chance To Break Eric 'Dickson' Rushing Record

Saquon Barkley started eyeing the possibility of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record of 2,105 yards before Thanksgiving when he nearly reached the 1,400-yard mark with six games to play.

It's not going to happen now because Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has decided, probably correctly if one believes the good of the team is the priority, to rest Barkley in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

But how did we get here?

A Lot Of Voices Heard On Rushing Record

What was Barkley's journey to a decision he changed his mind about a couple of times? How did his family react? And what is up with Barkley's pronunciation of Dickerson's last name?

Let's begin with the process of deciding why Barkley, who is 101 yards shy of breaking Dickerson's record of 2,105 rushing yards, won't get a chance at the record.

It began with Sirianni meeting with Barkley and asking the player what he wanted to do. But this issue has more voices than just those two.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was involved. So was Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. Barkley discussed it with his family, including his father, who pushed hard to see his son break the mark.

And players not included in the decision – particularly Eagles offensive linemen – made it clear they want to go for the record.

"Of course, you use all resources that you have at your hands to help you make the best decision for the football team," Sirianni said.

Sirianni And Barkley Talk Rushing Record

It all began with that meeting between the head coach and the running back.

"Obviously, a lot plays into that," said Sirianni, who didn't share specifics of his talks with Barkley. "It's a very special record that's been standing for a very long time by a great player. It’s a team record that everybody is involved in, so you weigh in all those things.

"But at the end of the day, you just try to do what's best for the team. Again, when the bye was, how guys are feeling, the bumps and bruises we can take care of. We’ve put ourselves in a position to be able to be in this situation…

"It's not easy. It wasn't the easiest decision to go through, but we have great people in this building and had a lot of input from a lot of different people, players included."

Barkley originally was neutral about chasing the record or sitting. But by Monday, he definitely wanted to go for the mark.

"He asked me if I want to play, if I want to go for it," Barkley said of his first of two talks with Sirianni on the subject. "I said on Sunday, I probably didn't care too much for it. When I slept on it, it was like it's an opportunity to put my name in football history. May never get that opportunity like that again.

"So, I'm down, but at the end of the day, I don't care for putting the team at risk. He's the head coach for a reason. Whatever decision he wanted to make, I let him know if you want me to play, I'll make sure we get it. But if you don't, I'm OK with that, too."

Put Barkley Name On It

In the locker room, Barkley's teammates, particularly offensive linemen, told him they wanted the record. And Barkley's father really wanted the record.

He told his son that "our last name would be attached" to the new record as long as it stands – be it a year or 40 years.

"I see it from that side, too," Barkley admitted. "But he's the one who raised me to be all about team, too."

It's interesting that having his name attached to the record is attractive to Barkley because he routinely and probably unwittingly mispronounces Dickerson's name.

"I tell my family, it's like, we didn't come here to break Eric Dickson's record," Barkley said. "We came here to win the Super Bowl. I think everyone knows that.

"It's no disappointment. I'm blessed to have the opportunity to even do that. Like I said, it's not in God's plans. But what is in God's plan is the opportunity to get ready for the playoffs, and get myself and not only myself but all the [starters] a little break and get healthy and go on a run."

Barkley admits he has spent time researching the 2,000-yard milestone. He is one of nine players to ever reach it. And some of the past players who eclipsed the mark have discussed it with him recently.

Eric 'Dickson' Feat Not Most Impressive

Chris Johnson reached out.

Jamal Lewis reached out.

Derrick Henry reached out.

Dickerson, on record as not wanting Barkley to break the record, had not reached out as of the time this post published. No matter, because Barkley doesn't believe his achievement is the most impressive among the men who accomplished the milestone.

"Eric Dickson, I got to make sure what I say isn't like throwing a shot at him, but Eric Dickson has the record," Barkley said. "You can't take nothing away from him with that. It's amazing. I think the two most impressive ones would be O.J. [Simpson] because of the amount of games he did it in is 14.

"And then Barry [Sanders], which is the amount of carries he did it in is 335. So, yeah, it was cool for me to realize how close I was and to do the research again, even though I had done it before."

Barkley calls his research "going down memory lane." And now he's taken up residence on that lane of 2,000-yard rushers.

"It's cool," he said, "to be even mentioned with those guys."