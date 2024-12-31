Eric Dickerson Doesn't Want Saquon Barkley To Break His NFL Single-Season Rushing Record

Saquon Barkley is just 101 yards away from breaking the NFL single-season rushing record. But Eric Dickerson, the current record holder, isn't rooting for him.

Barkley rushed a season-high 31 times for 167 yards in Sunday's dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys — making the Eagles running back just the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

READ: Saquon Barkley Eclipses 2,000-Yard Rushing Mark But Uncertain If He Can Catch Eric Dickerson Record

Now, with 2,005 yards in 2024, he's dangerously close to Dickerson's all-time record of 2,105. And Dickerson isn't thrilled about it.

"These people who say, ‘records are meant to be broken,’ you ain’t got no record," Dickerson told USA TODAY on Sunday.

"You don’t have one. When you get those records, you want to hang on to them. No matter if it was in bowling and you had 30 strikes in a row, you don’t want nobody to break that. The fastest mile ever, you don’t want nobody to break that. Those are true accomplishments. You can always look back and that record’s been held for 40 years now."

Dickerson set the current record in 1984 while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. And the Hall of Famer was sure to point out that he amassed that impressive yardage in a 16-game season, while Barkley — should he break the record this Sunday — took 17 games to do it.

"I don't think he'll break it. But if he breaks it, he breaks it," Dickerson told the Los Angeles Times. "Do I want him to break it? Absolutely not. I don't pull no punches on that. But I'm not whining about it. He had 17 games to do it? Hey, football is football. That's the way I look at it."

Dickerson might have a point there, except he's missing one very important detail.

Before Dickerson claimed it 40 years ago, the single-season rushing title belonged to O.J. Simpson. As a member of the Buffalo Bills in 1973, Simpson rushed for a then-record 2,003 yards — and that took him only 14 games.