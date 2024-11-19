PGA Tour Player Sam Burns Triggers The Masses By Rocking MAGA Hat While Posing With A Buck

PGA Tour player Sam Burns appears to be a very happy man that Donald Trump is heading back to the Oval Office for another four years.

Burns, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, shared a photo on Instagram of him posing with a good-sized buck while wearing a camo ‘Make America Great Again’ hat. It's unclear when Burns shot the buck, but deer hunting season is currently open in Louisiana if he took down the deer in his home state in recent days.

While the photo has received almost 13,000 likes in less than 24 hours, the comment section was filled with random strangers yelling about either Burns' hat or the dead deer he is posing with. Pissing off Trump haters and vegetarians at the same time is a tough mission, but the 28-year-old accomplished it.

"Disgusting for you to post this. What is wrong with you," someone wrote.

"Congrats. Nice deer. Stupid effing hat though," another wrote.

The NUCLR Golf account on X shared the photo of Burns, which led folks on that social media to take aim at the golfer as well.

James Corrigan, who covers golf for The Telegraph, wasn't exactly thrilled with Burns killing a deer.

Burns not shying away from his support of President-Elect Donald Trump comes as athletes from across American sports are tipping their cap to Trump by doing the Trump Dance. Football players across both college and the NFL are doing the Trump dance after big plays, UFC champion Jon Jones did the same at Madison Square Garden, LPGA player Charley Hull broke out the dance during a tournament, and soccer star Christian Pulisic got in on the fun after scoring a goal against Jamaica on Monday night.