Is This Ryder Cup Chant The Most Embarrassing Moment In US History?

This may be a new low for us

Look, it's just not great at Bethpage Black right now. I said it yesterday, and I'll say it again here: This Ryder Cup ain't looking great for the good guys.

Team USA can't make a putt. Jon Rahm is apparently 2000s Tiger Woods all of a sudden. It's been an ass-kicking from the opening drive.

Not a ton of good vibes coming out of New York right now, and time ain't on our side. At last check, Europe was still up 3, but the morning sessions weren't looking great. As of 10:30 a.m., all but one arrow pointed towards the Europeans.

That math doesn't work out in America's favor. Again, there's still time, but … it's getting late early, as they say.

Anyway, I think I've found the issue. It's not Keegan Bradley's strategy. It's not the pairings. It's not Rahm's chipping.

It's this.

THIS:

How does this happen?

Holy cow. I mean, HOLY COW. What are we doing here? Seriously, what is this? I can't believe this is real. I was convinced it was AI when I first saw it start to make the internet rounds.

But it's not AI. It's real. It's real, and it's maybe the most embarrassing moment in this nation's history. I know that may sound hyperbolic (great word), but it's not. This seriously may be the most embarrassing moment in the history of America.

And this is a country that was run by a PEN for the last four years! A pen! That's peanuts compared to what I'm seeing out of Bethpage Black today. Paige Spiranac is 100% right. How the hell can we expect the fellas to mount a comeback if this is how they started their day? I'd hang 'em up, too.

The Ryder Cup is all about energy. The vibes. Who has homefield advantage? It's part of the lore. It's what makes this tournament so great.

We had years to prepare for this weekend, and THAT's the best we could come up with?

Embarrassing.

The Europeans should never let us live it down.