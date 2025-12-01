Russell Wilson Hits Rock Bottom, And It's Time To Hang Up The Cleats

After the Giants made him a healthy scratch with Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston available, Russell Wilson’s post-Seattle downturn looks final and retirement makes the most sense.

Since the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March 2022, the veteran quarterback has seen his career head down a slow, downward spiral. It culminated with the New York Giants making Wilson a healthy scratch for the first time in his career.

With starter Jaxson Dart returning from injury and backup Jameis Winston playing well in Dart's stead, the team found no use for the 37-year-old quarterback.

Wilson's decline arguably started in his last season with the Seahawks. After compiling a 98-45-1 career record in his first nine seasons, including a Super Bowl victory and two NFC championships, Wilson slogged to a 6-8 record as a starter in 2021. That's when the team shipped him to Denver.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton couldn't wait to dump Wilson and the team released him after two seasons (during which he had an 11-19 record as a starter). Next, Wilson headed to Pittsburgh. After recovering from a preseason calf injury, Wilson took over for Justin Fields and the Steelers raced to a 10-3 start in 2024.

However, Wilson's age and flaws as a quarterback showed up late in the season. Pittsburgh lost five consecutive games to end the season, including a 28-14 loss in the Wild Card round to the Baltimore Ravens (a game the Steelers trailed 21-0 in the first half).

The Giants took a shot on Wilson and named him the starter for Week 1 over Dart and Winston. But the Giants started 0-3, with two putrid offensive performances, and the team replaced him with the rookie Dart. When Dart went down with an injury, the Giants elected to start journeyman Winston rather than hand the reins back to Wilson.

With Dart and Winston both healthy, Wilson isn't even on the game day roster. It's been a massive fall from grace for the 10-time Pro Bowler, who was once considered a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At this point, his place in Canton likely doesn't exist.

Still, a man needs to know when it's time to call it a career. For Russell Wilson, that time is now.