Rumors Of Odd Behavior By Christian Wilkins Wildly Overblown But They Factored In Raiders Release

It's not new that Christian Wilkins kissed guys on the head

The most surprising roster transaction since NFL training camps opened was easily the Las Vegas Raiders releasing Christian Wilkins only one year after signing him to a $110 million contract. But that move has led to wild rumors of strange behavior by the defensive tackle.

And now we know what some of that so-called strange behavior is.

This: Trying to put his index finger in a teammate's ear; tapping a club staffer on one shoulder, leading the person to look over that shoulder, while walking past his other shoulder; and trying to kiss a teammate on the head.

Not Serious Behavior By Christian Wilkins

That last one, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It apparently made the teammate upset. It was witnessed by multiple other players.

And it led to the wild rumors of strange behavior by Wilkins that started to make the rounds on social media after the Raiders released Wilkins.

So, is all this immature?

Yes, definitely.

Wilkins Did Odd Things At Clemson

But is it the reason the Raiders, under new coach Pete Carroll, became so frustrated with Wilkins as he rehabilitated from surgery to repair a Jones fracture on his left foot, that Las Vegas cut him after they already paid $50 million for only five games of service?

Not totally. But it didn't help.

It actually hurt, according to one league source hearing about the behavior Wilkins purportedly displayed, because it fed a narrative about him inside the Raiders building. It framed him as an unserious person and not totally professional.

"He likes to joke around a lot, sometimes it isn't the right time or place," the source told OutKick. "Everyone knew it from his days at Clemson when he'd grab opponents in piles during games. It was weird."

By "grab" the source meant in private areas.

Raiders Should Have Known About Wilkins

This is somewhat curious. Practically everyone who did a scouring report on Christian Wilkins coming out of Clemson was aware he's different – one scout called him "sometimes too irreverent."

And anyone who watched his behavior with teammates, opponents, coaches, even game officials during NFL games understood he's prone to doing unorthodox things.

Including kissing guys on the head.

But none of this was a thing until Wilkins got to the Raiders and his salary didn't match his behavior. And that behavior against the backdrop of Wilkins not being ready for the start of training camp painted a picture for the team it didn't like.

Wilkins And Raiders Battle Continues

The Raiders and Wilkins were reportedly not on the same page about next steps to eventually get him back on the field.

In releasing Wilkins, the Raiders voided $35.2 million in remaining guaranteed payments. Wilkins obviously didn't like that and the NFLPA filed a non-injury grievance against the Raiders last Thursday on his behalf.

"It took a long time to make our decision," coach Pete Carroll said after the release. "We watched our way through the whole thing. We’re keeping really clear with what we said. I think there was no clear path to his return, and so we just had to move on."

This whole saga is headed to a hearing conducted by an arbitrator. And as the sides argue their cases, it would not surprise if things get weirder.