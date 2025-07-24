Raiders Dump DT Christian Wilkins, Shell Out $50M for Only 5 Games Of Action

Christian Wilkins got what he wanted out of the Las Vegas Raiders (a ton of money), and the Raiders got five games of Wilkins' service in return.

LV gambled big and crashed hard

The Raiders announced a surprising move on Thursday, releasing the veteran defensive tackle Wilkins and having to dole out big money to complete a move that had been "simmering for months," according to reports.

If you're wondering if Las Vegas felt good about dumping their $110 million investment, with $84.75 million in guaranteed money, just read their statement on the release:

"This franchise has a commitment of excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for a new season."

Tension had boiled over Wilkins' rehab from a foot injury that shortened his season by 12 games. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted after the news that Wilkins racked up $49.7 million of his $110 million deal before the release.

Wilkins played in just five contests in 2024, which, according to the math of his release, netted Wilkins roughly $10 million per game.

However, just because he got paid doesn't mean Wilkins will be released quietly. Wilkins reportedly followed up the news by filing a grievance through the NFL Players Association. The Raiders opted to void $35.2 million in guaranteed money from his contract.

The former first-round pick was touted as a stalwart of the Miami Dolphins' defensive line before joining the Raiders.

As OutKick's Armando Salguero previously addressed, Wilkins struggled with actually getting to the quarterback, amassing just 11.5 sacks in four seasons, which kept the Fins from investing big money in their draft pick.

In 2024, Wilkins tallied 17 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits before a Jones fracture in his foot required surgery.

Tom Telesco's single season (2024) as Raiders GM was doomed from the start. With John Spytek now steering the ship, Las Vegas is ditching its outdated, high-cost approach to launch a bold new era of Raiders football.

