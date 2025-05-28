Rory McIlroy's Run Of Odd Decisions Continues After He Doesn't Call Jack Nicklaus About Skipping Memorial

McIlroy didn't let Nicklaus know he wasn't teeing it up in the Memorial, a signature event on Tour.

For the first time in seven years, Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up in this week's Memorial Tournament, a signature event hosted by Jack Nicklaus on the PGA Tour calendar. McIlroy's decision to skip the tournament was a bit of a shock to the golf world, and Mr. Nicklaus surprisingly learned the news just like the rest of us.

Speaking with the media on the Tuesday ahead of Thursday's opening round, Nicklaus shared that he did not have a conversation with McIlroy before the tournament field was finalized last week without the reigning Masters champion's name on it.

When asked if it surprised him that McIlroy didn't reach out to him about not playing in the event, Nicklaus said "a little bit" before sharing a bit more of his opinion about the situation.

"Guys have got schedules and got things they do. And, you know, I haven't talked to him for him to tell me why or why not. It's just his call," Nicklaus explained. "I made a lot of calls that I had to make when I played to play or not play, and sometimes it wasn't as popular as people thought it was. But, you know, sometimes you have to make those calls.

I don't hold anything against Rory for that. He did what he likes to play. I know he likes to play so many in a row. He likes to play the week before a U.S. Open. And so he, that's what he's doing. So, you know, I really don't have a comment on it. It's very difficult, very difficult.

I mean, I'm a big Rory fan, I always have been. I'm sure that I will remain that way."

It's simple, and perhaps a bit warranted, to be critical of McIlroy and his decision not to take two minutes and call Nicklaus to let him know he wouldn't be playing in this year's Memorial. McIlroy was a driving force behind the creation of these signature events with higher purses. On top of that, Nicklaus shared some strategic insight into Augusta National the week prior to McIlroy winning the green jacket and completing the career Grand Slam in April.

Nicklaus clearly brushed the situation off as no big deal, but McIlroy picking up the phone and letting arguably the greatest golfer to ever live know that you wouldn't be playing in his tournament this year would have gone a long way in the public's perception.

It's fair to assume that McIlroy formally declines or accepts wedding invitations he receives, and lets friends know if he can or can't make play dates with his daughter, so one would imagine he could let Nicklaus know firsthand that he wouldn't be playing in his tournament.

McIlroy plays one of the lighter schedules on the PGA Tour and skips plenty of tournaments on the calendar, including other signature events, but the Memorial is a different degree of ‘signature’ given Nicklaus' involvement.

As things have begun trending in McIlroy's world over the last couple of weeks, his decision not to speak with Nicklaus matches this developing pattern of some strange behavior.

Amanda Balionis Seems To Take Dig At Rory McIlroy During PGA Championship Interview In Wild Moment

McIlroy declined to speak with the media throughout all four days of the PGA Championship, his first major start since making history by completing the career Grand Slam.

After re-writing history and solidifying himself as his generation's best player, there is an unwritten expectation, or even responsibility, to speak to the media, who then relay information to the fans who help fund his paycheck, which made his skipping out on reporters four days in a row incredibly odd.