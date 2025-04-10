Rory McIlroy Leaving No Stone Unturned, Goes Over Shot-By-Shot Masters Strategy With Jack Nicklaus

The 2025 Masters marks Rory McIlroy's 11th attempt at completing the career Grand Slam by winning his first green jacket. While he arrives at Augusta National in great form playing some of the best golf of his career, that doesn't mean he's not seeking out advice, especially if the winningest player in Masters history is the one giving it out.

After getting the 89th playing of the Masters officially underway as an honorary starter, Jack Nicklaus met with the media at Augusta and shared an interesting tidbit about McIlroy's preparation this time around.

As the six-time Masters winner explained, the two had lunch together the week before the tournament, and the two went through his strategy shot-by-shot.

"I think it's about time that Rory won," Nicklaus said. "I sat down with Rory last week and we had lunch, and we were talking, and I said, Rory, I know you prepared for Augusta; tell me how you're going to play the golf course.

We went through it shot-for-shot. And he got done with the round, and I didn't open my mouth. And I said, well, I wouldn't change a thing. That's exactly the way I would try to play the golf course. The discipline to do that is -- the discipline is what Rory has lacked in my opinion. He's got all the shots. He's got all the game. He certainly is as talented as anybody in the game."

McIlroy going over his strategy for Augusta with Nicklaus is a really interesting look into how he's approaching this year's Masters, which many believe is his best opportunity to win his first green jacket in more than a decade.

Nicklaus may have six green jackets in his closet, but the Augusta National McIlroy has been trying to conquer for so many years is not the same golf course Nicklaus found such incredible success on.

A 35-year-old McIlroy, one of the longest hitters in the world, seeking a bit of advice from an 85-year-old Mr. Nicklaus is a reflection of just how great not only the Masters is, but the game of golf is in general.

Experience is experience, and while McIlroy has plenty, having already made 16 starts at Augusta National in his career, The Golden Bear is as wise as they come when it comes to those hollowed grounds.