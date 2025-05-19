Amanda Balionis Seems To Take Dig At Rory McIlroy During PGA Championship Interview In Wild Moment

The CBS reporter seemed to take a shot at McIlroy after he skipped media all week at the PGA Championship.

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis appeared to take a shot at Rory McIlroy during a post-round interview at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon after the five-time major winner declined to talk to the media throughout the tournament.

Balionis' not-so-subtle dig came during her sitdown with Bryson DeChambeau, who finished tied for second at Quail Hollow. As she wrapped up the interview, Balionis said, "We appreciate the time, you don't have to take the time, so we really appreciate it."

Balionis wasn't done sharing her opinion about players opting to take a few minutes to speak with her and the media after their rounds. She posted photos of herself with Jon Rahm and DeChambeau while explaining that "no one is obligated to talk" after they wrap up play.

Balionis' comments could be taken as a way of defending McIlroy's decision to skip out on the media all four days of the PGA Championship, as she clearly believes players have a choice to make in that regard. However, it's hard to imagine that's the route she was going, given that she was thanking other players who opted to sit down with her.

McIlroy's lone press conference during the PGA Championship came on the Wednesday before the opening round of the tournament, before declining every media request from that point forward.

Dodging the media was an odd, and off-brand move for McIlroy on the surface level alone, but he also faced drama earlier in the week involving his driver.

According to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, McIlroy's driver was ruled non-conforming on Tuesday. While the ruling was reportedly made two days before Thursday's opening round at Quail Hollow, the report did not come out until Friday evening.

Driver testing is a normal practice at PGA Tour events and major championships, with clubs being selected at random to combat wear across the club face that pushes drivers beyond the limit for spring-like effects.

After hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy, Scottie Scheffler confirmed that he, too, had his driver deemed non-conforming earlier in the week and had to make a switch before Thursday's opening round.