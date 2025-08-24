President Donald Trump has been heavily involved in MLB matters over the past year.

In October 2024 (before winning the election), Trump posted his opinion that outcast All-Star Pete Rose should have his gambling problems forgiven and be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Just last month, he patted himself on the back for being the catalyst for a 10-game win streak by the Boston Red Sox . (It’s scientifically verifiably he was the main reason for this success. Trust the science!).

Now, he’s at it again.

Trump played a round of golf with baseball great Roger Clemens on Saturday, along with the pitcher’s son, Kacy. After the round, Trump posted an energetic plea for the "Rocket" to get enshrined in Cooperstown.

Clemens posted a screenshot of the Truth Social post and thanked Trump for his support.

"Roger Clemens was easily one of the few Greatest Pitchers of All Time, winning 354 Games, the Cy Young Award seven times (A Record, by a lot!), and played in six World Series, winning two!" Trump wrote. "...He should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, NOW! People think he took drugs, but nothing was proven. He never tested positive, and Roger, from the very beginning, totally denies it. He was just as great before those erroneous charges were leveled at him."

Clemens was mentioned in the 2007 Mitchell Report in a slew of players who used PEDs. Again, Clemens has denied it, but the findings condemned him to miss getting elected by the PBWA in his final year of eligibility .

Trump obviously does not have the power to override the MLB’s election process, but that doesn’t mean he’ll refrain from using whatever influence he has to make the Hall of Fame great again.