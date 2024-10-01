Donald Trump Posts Tribute To Pete Rose, Calls For Hall Of Fame Spot: 'He Paid The Price!'

Legendary Cincinnati Reds slugger Pete Rose passed away on Monday at the age of 83, and an outpouring of tributes followed to the "controversial" MLB icon who more than "paid the price," according to former president Donald Trump.

No. 45 took to social media on Tuesday to once again commemorate Charlie Hustle and thanked his longtime supporter for the everlasting legacy Rose left behind on the game of baseball.

As part of his tribute on social media, Trump called for Rose to receive his overdue spot in Cooperstown after MLB had long tried to keep him out of the Hall of Fame over his past gambling controversy.

"The GREAT Pete Rose just died. He was one of the most magnificent baseball players ever to play the game. He paid the price! Major League Baseball should have allowed him into the Hall of Fame many years ago. Do it now, before his funeral! DJT."

Rose passed away in Las Vegas on Monday due to heart failure, according to a Clark County medical examiner.

Rose wasn't perfect, but his game was spectacular. He holds MLB records for games (3,562), at-bats (14,053), hits (4,256) and singles (3,215).

Trump has long called for Rose to gain his spot in the Hall of Fame, joining a rising call from fans who felt Rose was treated poorly by baseball since he was banned from the game in 1989.

In 2020, Trump tweeted: "Pete Rose played Major League Baseball for 24 seasons, from 1963-1986, and had more hits, 4,256, than any other player (by a wide margin). He gambled, but only on his own team winning, and paid a decades long price. GET PETE ROSE INTO THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME. It’s Time!"

Rose finished his career as a 17-time All-Star, three-time World Series champ, three-time NL batting champ, World Series MVP and NL MVP in 1973.

The Cincinnati Reds retired Rose's No. 14 jersey and inducted him into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.

Speaking with FOX19, famed Reds catcher Johnny Bench reacted to the news of Rose's death.

"My heart is sad. I loved you Peter Edward. You made all of us better. No matter the life we led. No one can replace you."

The game did him no favors due to the scandals, but the fans held Rose in high regard.

Rest in Peace.

