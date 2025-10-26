Rex Ryan Cries On Air In Reacting To Death Of Former Player Nick Mangold

Ryan coach coached Mangold for six seasons before the center's death at 41 from kidney complications

Nick Mangold's passing of complications from kidney disease Saturday night is having ripple effects throughout the NFL, and the picture of the sadness comes from his former coach Rex Ryan.

Ryan, the New York Jets coach for six seasons from 2009-2014, coached Mangold all six of those seasons. It was Mangold's heyday when he made the Pro Bowl five times.

And the former player left a mark on Ryan.

Rex Ryan Breaks Down On ESPN

We saw that Sunday afternoon when the news of Mangold's death was covered on ESPN's pregame Sunday NFL Countdown.

Ryan, now an ESPN studio analyst, was asked for his reaction to the news. And immediately he began to break down.

"That's just, ah, it's brutal," a visibly moved Ryan began. "I swear, he's such a great young man. I had the pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets."

And now Ryan's voice began to crack.

Ryan: Mangold Was ‘Awesome’

"I remember it was obvious I was getting fired," Ryan recalled. "My last game, Mangold injured. Like, injured. And he comes to me, and says, I'm playing this game.

"And he wanted to play for me. That's what I remember about this kid. He was awesome. And just way too young. That feels so bad for his wife and family. Rough."

That's all Ryan was able to say because he was in tears and his head was bowed by then.

And while all the Sunday pregame shows did a quick memorial to Mangold, the segment on ESPN showed the humanity and bond that can grow within teams in the NFL.

Raw Moment From Rex Ryan

We're over a decade past that moment when Mangold sacrificed his body for Ryan and the former coach still holds it in his heart.

That moment will never be forgotten by Ryan.

We appreciate he shared it, in all its raw emotions, with viewers on Sunday.

Nick Mangold, who only 11 days ago shared an urgent request for a kidney transplant, was 41 years old.

Rest in peace.