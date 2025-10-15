Nick Mangold Urgently Needs A New Kidney And He's Asking For Your Help

Former Jets center diagnosed with genetic defect in 2006 that led to kidney failure

Nick Mangold is in trouble and he needs your help.

The former New York Jets seven-time Pro Bowl center is 41 years old now and in dire need of a kidney transplant. We know this because Mangold's desperation has gone public in the form of a note he wrote Tuesday afternoon to anyone who would read it.

It is at once compelling and gut-wrenching:

Mangold Shares Difficult Message

"This isn’t an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what’s been happening with me and my health," Mangold wrote.

"In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time.

"Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets community. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood."

So Mangold is specifically targeting Jets fans because he figures they're the ones most likely to help based on nostalgia they might have for him.

But Mangold surely would not turn down anyone capable of helping, even if they're not a Jets fan.

Mangold: ‘Consider Donating’

"If you are willing to find out if you could be a match and donate a kidney to me please go to this site and click the link ‘I WANT TO DONATE MY KIDNEY,’ " Mangold said.

Anyone willing to help would have to enter Mangold's full name – Nicholas Mangold – and his birth date of Jan. 13, 1984 to make sure their possible donation goes to Mangold.

"I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating," Mangold said. "Most of all, I’m thankful for my family, who have been my rock every step of the way.

"This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me.

"While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon."

Former Jets Center A Painful Reminder

The Jets are doing their part in trying to help their former player. They delivered Mangold's letter to the media.

"Man, when you hear about thing like that and to a person like him, he's a true Jet through and through," Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday. "It's hard to hear."

This indeed is painful.

And it is a reminder that the men who show up on NFL fields on Sunday looking chiseled and strong and young and perhaps invincible are every bit as mortal as the rest of us.

They age. They decay.

They often grapple with the same physical challenges later in life as what we do. Some even fight it during their careers. And some show worse wear because of the violent game they played.

This isn't necessarily that. This is, according to Mangold, tied to genetics.

But it remains a sad eye-opener.