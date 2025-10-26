New York Jets Legend Nick Mangold Dead At 41

Nick Mangold, one of the greatest centers in New York Jets history, has died. He was 41.

The Jets announced his "sudden passing" on Sunday morning, just 12 days after Mangold publicly revealed that he was undergoing dialysis and searching for a kidney donor. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Mangold said he had been diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder in 2006 and had recently entered end-stage kidney disease.

"I always knew this day would come," he wrote at the time, "but I thought I would have more time."

An All-American at Ohio State, Mangold was a first-round draft pick in 2006 and spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Jets. He was the anchor of an offensive line that carried the team to playoff appearances in 2006, 2009 and 2010. Known for his toughness, Mangold started 171 games for the Jets and missed only four games in his first 10 seasons.

He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-team All-Pro. In 2022, Mangold was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor. He is one of 52 modern-era candidates being considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026.

"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Following his retirement in 2016, Mangold served as an assistant high school coach and remained closely tied to the Jets organization.

"Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership," Jets Vice Chairman Christopher Johnson said. "His contributions on the field were extraordinary — but it was his character, humility, and humor off the field that made him unforgettable."

Mangold is survived by his wife Jenny and their four children — Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte.