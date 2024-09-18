WNBA Owner Accuses Caitlin Clark Fans Of AI Porn And Racism In Insane Rant

A WNBA co-owner unleashed a truly insane rant about Caitlin Clark fans.

Clark fans have become a punching bag for people in the WNBA because it's an indirect way to go after the young superstar. They've been accused of being racist, nasty, xenophobic, bigoted and just about every other insult you can think of.

Of course, there's no evidence to suggest Caitlin Clark fans are any of those things, but that hasn't stopped the accusation from continuing to roll in.

That now includes Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery.

Renee Montgomery goes on unhinged rant about Caitlin Clark fans

Montgomery unleashed a truly insane rant about Clark's fans alleging they made AI porn of Angel Reese, sent death threats and are racist, sexist and "violent with" their "words."

No, this isn't a parody video. It's 100% real and coming out of the mouth of a WNBA co-owner. Give it a watch below, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

These nonstop attacks on Caitlin Clark need to stop or they need to be backed up by actual facts. There isn't any single shred of proof that fans of the Indiana Fever sensation are responsible for the AI porn image of Angel Reese that circulated X.

To suggest they are without concrete proof isn't just dumb, but it's irresponsible. It tars good people as the kind of people who might push AI porn to attack people.

Furthermore, what exactly have Caitlin Clark fans done that is racist? Let's be hyper specific. Montgomery and others have made the claim. That's what is being pushed. What are specific examples? As far as I can tell, there aren't any. Yet, the claim keeps getting pushed.

As for death threats, I had an LSU fan threaten to show up and kill me because I criticized Angel Reese during her time in college. Is the Chicago Sky rookie responsible for that behavior? Of course not, and I wouldn't ever suggest that she is.

Unlike the claims made against Clark fans, I can actually provide proof of the death threat, and I openly shared it with the world so that there were no doubts about it.

If people want to attack fans of Caitlin Clark, then they should provide clear proof and examples. Otherwise, just stop with the nonsense. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.