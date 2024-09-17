Angel Reese Supports Disgusting Video Accusing Caitlin Clark Fans Of Being Racist

Angel Reese seems to agree with the idea that fans of Caitlin Clark are racist.

There has been a long-running rivalry between Reese and Clark going back to their days in college, but it's seemingly become very one-sided in the WNBA.

Clark doesn't really ever mention Reese or the Chicago Sky. Meanwhile, Reese can't seem to stop using the Indiana Fever and WNBA sensation for attention.

On the first episode of her podcast, Reese "there's a lot of racism" when it comes to people who like Clark. Now, she's doubled down.

Angel Reese likes disgusting video about Caitlin Clark fans.

TikTok user @Theluncheonlawyer shared a video claiming fans of Clark never cared about basketball. They only care about racism. No, this isn't a joke.

"They wanted her to be the face of racism so bad. The whole time, she just wanted to play basketball, get her sponsorships and go home. Turns out, she doesn't want to be the brand ambassador for hatred. This really confirms a lot of people were never Caitlin Clark fans. You were just Angel Reese haters. You didn't care about Caitlin Clark's skills. You liked that she was a white woman performing exceptionally in a sport dominated by black women," the TikTok user claimed in a recent video.

You can watch the appalling and downright disgusting video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, a normal person with an ounce of common sense can watch this video and see it for what it is:

A gross attack on people who simply like enjoying watching Caitlin Clark play basketball.

Was that Reese's response? Nope. Instead of denouncing the post, she showed full support for it and wrote in the comments, "you left no crumbsssss."

That's slang for saying someone nailed it. You can see a screenshot of her idiotic response below.

This is nothing short of disgusting behavior. If Angel Reese wanted to set an example, she would have denounced the video.

Instead, she hopped into the comments and showed overwhelming support for a post claiming Clark's fans just "wanted her to be the face of racism so bad."

It's an insanely racist video, and instead of speaking out against it, Reese is endorsing it. There's simply no excuse.

Angel Reese should hold herself to a higher standard and demand others do the same. Instead, she took the lowest road possible. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.