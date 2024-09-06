Social Media Rips Angel Reese For Claiming Caitlin Clark Fans Are Racist

People on social media aren't impressed with Angel Reese going after fans of Caitlin Clark.

Reese and Clark have a long-standing rivalry going back to their time in college. That rivalry carried over into the WNBA, and it has fueled a lot of interest in the league.

The rivalry is one of the best things that's ever happened to the WNBA. However, it definitely seems one-sided at this point.

I'm not sure the Indiana Fever rookie spends much time thinking about anyone other than herself. The same can't be said for Reese. She loves the cameras and taking shots.

Social media reacts to Angel Reese accusing Caitlin Clark fans of being racist.

She certainly took things to a new level on the first episode of her new podcast. The Chicago Sky rookie and former LSU star claimed "there's a lot of racism" when it comes to fans of Clark.

It's an absolutely outrageous and insane claim. She also claimed fans of the WNBA sensation have stalked her.

Reese failed to provide any evidence for either claim. If you're going to accuse an entire fan base of being racist and engaging in threatening/disturbing behavior, then people deserve to see the evidence.

Well, that never happened, and social media wasn't impressed with her comments. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As stated above, serious allegations require serious proof. Have nasty things been said to Angel Reese? I'm sure they have. Nasty things are said all the time to all different kinds of people in the public eye.

How does she know the negativity is coming from fans of Caitlin Clark? Did she ask them? Unlike Angel Reese, I provide proof when making a public claim.

I received a horribly disgusting and racist death threat from an LSU fan. I publicly shared the audio so there was no debate about what happened.

It's the absolute bare minimum that's needed when making an allegation of this nature.

Furthermore, it was immediately obvious as soon as Angel Reese's podcast was announced that she'd use Caitlin Clark to get attention and clout.

I'm not sure there's ever been a more obvious play in the history of podcasting. She didn't disappoint! Again, this beef is so one-sided at this point that it's not even funny.

Next time, bring some proof or leave the allegations out of the conversation. It's a simple concept to understand, but apparently not easy for Reese to execute. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.