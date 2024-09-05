Angel Reese Accuses Caitlin Clark Fans Of Racism, Death Threats & Stalking

WNBA rookie Angel Reese launched her own podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," and to no one's surprise, the subject of Caitlin Clark came up during the first episode.

I don't blame Reese, at all, to be clear. Clark drives ratings and attention and that's why media companies – like ours – write and talk about her.

People are interested in Caitlin Clark.

That's what also makes some of Angel Reese's past commentary kind of ironic, given that she said "it's not just one player" driving interest in the WNBA, yet she's using that player's name in the headline and photo of the first episode of her podcast.

Now, to be fair to Reese, she said during the episode that she has no problems with Clark and believes Clark is a great basketball player.

But Reese has a problem with Caitlin Clark's fans. That includes Iowa fans and Indiana Fever fans.

She says that Clark fans have harassed her, stalked her, sent her death threats and created AI images of her naked. Reese added that she believes racism drives much of the hate towards her.

Let me be clear: I am not trying to diminish Angel Reese's experiences. If these things are true, they are terrible.

People should not be following this young woman home, sending her death threats or making AI-generated naked pictures of her.

No rational person believes those things are acceptable behaviors.

The question is: How does Reese know this is because of Caitlin Clark fans? Or because of racism?

And if she was truly being stalked by Clark fans – and following someone home certainly classifies as stalking – why wasn't there more discussion about this?

Where is the police report? Why does Reese not seem concerned about that?

As far as death threats, unfortunately, that's fairly common for people in the public eye. OutKick founder Clay Travis recently had a death threat mailed to his home.

It's not acceptable behavior, but Reese isn't the first celebrity to experience online harassment, and she's not going to be the last.

But it's fair to question why she would put that on Caitlin Clark, even though she said she had no problems with Clark. And why she feels it necessary to play the race card.

If it's truly Caitlin Clark fans harassing her, as she claims, why wouldn't it simply be because the two have a very clear on-court rivalry?

Why does it have to be because Clark is white and Reese is black?

I guess we'll just have to wait for the next episode of "Unapologetically Angel" to find out!