OutKick Founder Clay Travis Receives Handwritten Death Threat In The Mail

With an extremely contentious 2024 United States Presidential Election nearly upon us, it's not just the candidates involved who are facing increased security and safety threats. OutKick founder Clay Travis received a handwritten letter in the mail threatening his life.

After former president Donald Trump – the current Republican nominee for president – was the victim of an assassination attempt, tensions reached a boiling point.

While some left-wing media outlets believe that Kamala Harris – the presumed Democratic nominee – is the one at real risk, it seems like people on the right side of the aisle are more vulnerable at this moment.

That brings us to Travis, who posted a picture on X of a letter he received in the mail that threatens both his life and the life of his radio co-host, Buck Sexton.

The letter reads, in part, "The two of you need a rearview mirror. We missed asshole Trump, but we won't miss you two assholes."

That's an obvious reference to the bullet that hit Trump in the ear, but didn't kill the former president, as was the presumed intention of the shooter.

The letter is dated July 23 and at the very end says simply, "10 days," which seems like athe threat is specifically targeted for August 2.

In addition to the letter, Travis added that the envelope had a Minneapolis postmark and that he contacted the police.

Travis added in a text to OutKick, "I've gotten a lot of electronic threats over the years – email, Tweets, Instagram – but never this before."

The scary part of this, obviously, is that the person has Travis' address, where he lives with his family.

That brings another terrible aspect into this story, which is the impact on Travis' young children.

He noted that he had to try and explain to his kids why the police were at their house. Although the situation itself was awful, Travis and one of his sons had a lighthearted moment about the incident.

Yet another example of the incredibly "peaceful" and "tolerant" left-wing threatening violence against someone with whom they disagree politically.

Shameful.