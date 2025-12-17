Reflective And Thoughtful Joe Burrow Continues To Deliver Mixed Message About His Future

Bengals QB says he 'can't see' leaving Cincinnati but admits he 'thinks about a lot of things'

Joe Burrow insists he never says "anything crazy" when talking to reporters and knows "what to say and what not say" in press conference settings, so the fallout from last week's so-called "fun" comments took him by surprise.

"I got some texts that didn't make a lot of sense to me after all that," Burrow said on Wednesday. "But it is what it is."

Burrow's Comments Caused Stir

What was Burrow expecting when last week he told reporters, "If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it."

Burrow seemed to be questioning his future when he added, "I've been through a lot and if it's not fun, then what am I doing it for?"

The comments sparked reaction around the NFL as executives wondered if Burrow, often injured, might be thinking of retiring prematurely as Andrew Luck did years ago. Others wondered if Burrow might prefer not to be in Cincinnati anymore.

That wasn't what Burrow was apparently getting at. But what could he expect when he put his sobering words and apparently solemn mood out there for everyone to psychoanalyze?

Well, Burrow was at it again on Wednesday.

Burrow Will Be Cincy QB Unless He's Not

During his weekly press conference he sent some mixed messages that, if taken even slightly out of context, could lead to issues.

He said the Bengals have to make changes. But then later he added the club has "great coaches" and he has confidence in them putting in good plans week in and week out.

Burrow was asked if there's any world in which he would not be the Bengals quarterback next year?

"I can't see that, no," Burrow said.

Cool, so case closed. Burrow will be a Bengal going forward, full stop.

Right?

Well, who knows because in the next breath, when Burrow is asked if he has ever thought about not being the Bengals quarterback, he went there:

"I think about a lot of things," he said.

Andrew Luck Shadow Won't Fade

Burrow left open the possibility that him not being Cincinnati's quarterback is perhaps a possibility.

"A lot of crazy things happen every year," Burrow said. "Micah Parsons got traded right before the season, I think, this year. It's something I haven't seen in the NFL a long time. So crazy things can happen."

And allow me to say this: Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. He's great at what he does on the field and there is zero possibility the Bengals would want to trade him. Zero.

But the reflective and thoughtful Burrow, who leaves open possibilities for the improbable to happen and is vague about his feelings, is starting to be a pain.

As people wonder if he's going to Andrew Luck the Bengals, he can one minute seem to suggest that he's got folks who don't want him playing.

"Everybody's doing everything in their power to make me not play football, and I'm fighting it," Burrow said. "I'm fighting everybody else. I just want to play ball. That's all I want to do."

And in the next minute, when he's asked if anyone with the Bengals has suggested he not play, suddenly we're not talking in vague generalities.

"No," Burrow said.