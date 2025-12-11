Joe Burrow Sounds An Awful Lot Like Andrew Luck Before He Retired

I don't want to alarm Joe Kinsey and all the other Bengals fans out there, but … is Joe Burrow about to pull an Andruw Luck and retire out of NOWHERE?

I know. It's a dumb question, right? Right? … Right?

Well. I don't know. The vibes ain't great in Cincy right now, and Burrow has fans on edge today after his Debbie Downer of a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

And by that, I mean he basically sounded like a dude who is no longer having fun playing the game of football.

Well, scratch that … he didn't SOUND like one. He quite literally said it!

Joe Burrow is having … issues

Oh my. Don't love that, and I don't even have any skin in the game! I'm a Dolphins fan. I'd LOVE for Tua to retire tomorrow. But Joe Burrow? I don't want him talking like this. I love watching him play the four games a year he actually plays!

Sure, it's a joke, but is it? That's what this is all about, right? Joe Burrow has never been able to stay healthy. Everyone wants to take aim and fire at Tua over his health history, but, for some reason, Burrow gets a pass every single year.

He is ALWAYS hurt. Always, always, always. I can't even remember his last healthy season. Has he ever had one? The Super Bowl year, right? Is that it?

He just sounds like a dude who ain't having fun right now. He's hurt. The Bengals stink. Clearly, he's got some stuff going on back at home. The vibes aren't great in Cincinnati right now.

Obviously, the comparison the internet immediately made after this clip went viral was Andrew Luck.

Luck is pretty much all the precedent we have in this situation. He retired out of NOWHERE right in his prime, and a lot of folks are getting Luck vibes with Joe Burrow after yesterday.

Personally, I think he's just an ultra-competitive dude who is A) tired of losing, B) tired of losing heartbreakers like last Sunday in Buffalo, and C) tired of getting hurt every single season.

Well, and also C) clearly has some … stuff … going on back at home. That one is certainly up for debate. You guys can connect those dots, whatever they are.

Anyway, I'm gonna need Joe to tighten up here and finish this season strong. We don't need to lose Joe Burrow. We can't afford that. He's too good.

Chin up!