Joe Burrow Chooses Horrible Time To Throw Pair Of Atrocious Interceptions

This is not what we are used to seeing from Burrow.

Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he made himself look like a hapless rookie on two throws Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals traveled to the snowy confines of Buffalo to take on the Bills. For most of the game, "Joe Cool" looked like his old self, slicing and dicing through the Buffalo defense. With just over five minutes left, the Bengals had a three-point lead.

And then, the inexplicable happened.

Burrow tried to lob the ball over Christian Benford to Ja’Marr Chase, who was open thanks to Benford blitzing. But the ball gently flew into Benford’s hands for the easiest pick-6 of his life.

"Joe Cool" turned into "Joe Pants Full of Stool" on that one. He barely put any force behind that toss and threw it like a shot put.

Sometimes quarterbacks make bad decisions, even the great ones. What makes the great ones legendary is that they can immediately flip the switch and move on to the next series.

Well, Burrow didn’t do that either.

On the first play of the next drive, Burrow threw a pass into an outstretched paw and A.J. Epenesa cleaned up the trash.

Yowzers. You don’t often see that from Burrow.

The Bengals were already a long-shot to make the playoffs, and they definitely needed a win to keep any hopes alive. Burrow had a chance to ice the game away, a task that he normally is up to.

But Sunday afternoon, that just wasn’t the case.