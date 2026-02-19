There's More MLB Uniform Drama, But This Time It's (Allegedly) Not Fanatics' Fault

The Red Sox say this one’s on them, but the internet remains highly skeptical.

MLB once again has a uniform fiasco on its hands. But this time, it's not Fanatics' fault.

Allegedly.

The Boston Red Sox will have to make some adjustments to their home whites after they realized the lettering overlapped with the red piping down the center of the jerseys.

Not the end of the world, but certainly an oversight. And after the disastrous Uniform-gate incident of 2024, baseball fans have little patience for crappy-looking threads.

Two years ago, MLB, Nike and Fanatics introduced a new Vapor Premier design, with Nike serving as the primary league licensee and designer and Fanatics as the manufacturer. The uniforms were intended to be lighter and more breathable for players.

And by "more breathable," they actually meant see-through.

And that wasn't the only problem. Sweat stains were prominent on the road greys, lettering was sized incorrectly, uniforms tore easily when players slid, and even the length of the sleeves was inconsistent from one jersey to another.

So this latest overlapping error prompted a statement from the Red Sox on Wednesday, explaining, "We approved a design for our home white jerseys that, once produced and seen in person, we felt could be cleaner in the spacing between the lettering and piping."

Shortly afterward, though, the Red Sox deleted that statement and posted an amended one, which absolved Fanatics of any wrongdoing.

Then, they even further clarified, declaring, "Fanatics executed to our specifications and has been an outstanding partner throughout. They deserve no blame, and we are grateful to them for making the new jerseys in time for Opening Day."

But they weren't slick. Everyone caught on to what actually happened here.

Safe to say the Red Sox got an angry call from the league office, Nike, Fanatics or all of the above.

And if Fanatics didn't screw up every single thing they touch, we might actually be inclined to believe this weak defense. But they do, so we don't.