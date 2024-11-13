Fanatics Sold Dodgers World Series T-Shirts Bearing Rangers' Signatures

It's been a rough baseball season for Fanatics — and this latest flub is just the cherry on top. The sports fan apparel company accidentally sold a large batch of Los Angeles Dodgers World Series T-shirts with the signatures of the Texas Rangers on the back.

Fans who purchased the shirts for nearly $40 apiece posted photos on social media showing the error. The blue T-shirt reads "2024 Los Angeles Dodgers - Champions" with a graphic of The Commissioner's Trophy. Around the trophy are screen-printed signatures of Rangers' players.

After Fanatics got properly roasted on social media, their support team finally came through with an explanation.

"An error occurred at one of our UK locations, resulting in a limited quantity of the Los Angeles Dodgers Fanatics 2024 World Series Champions Signature Roster T-Shirts being affected," according to the brand's customer service account on X. "The issue was spotted and resolved quickly, but a few shirts did reach fans in Europe. We’re making it right by sending out the correct product to everyone impacted."

It Was A Tough Baseball Season For Fanatics

Texas won the World Series in 2023, so it seems Fanatics somehow mixed the two designs. An honest mistake, maybe. But after this year's disastrous MLB uniform saga, there's no way fans are giving the company a pass.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Nike designed — and Fanatics produced — a line of uniforms using body scan technology , which were supposed to fit better and maximize performance.

Shortly after they were released, though, the majority of players in the league started complaining about how they looked "cheap," and that the number and name placement on the back looked off. Additionally, the road gray shirts and pants didn’t match, and the pants were see-through. The sweat stains on the road grays were also atrocious.

The uniforms were so awful, in fact, that MLB vowed to give them a complete overhaul.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said his company was being unfairly blamed for its role in the uniform fiasco. He says it was solely a Nike problem.

"This is a little bit of a difficult position. We're purely doing exactly as we've been told, and we've been told we're doing everything exactly right. And we're getting the sh*t kicked out of us. So that's not fun," Rubin explained.

"Nike designs everything. Hands us a spec and says, 'Make this.' We have made everything exactly to the spec, and Nike and baseball would say, 'Yes, you've done everything we've asked you to do.'"

That all may be true. But there's no chance Fanatics will be able to pass the buck on these T-shirts.