MLB Announces It Will Go Back To Using Uniforms That Players Actually Liked

Do you hear that? That’s the sound of nearly everyone in the MLB rejoicing over the league’s new uniform policy.

No, I’m not talking about the one that was implemented this past year; that was a horrible disaster. To give a quick recap, Nike designed, and Fanatics produced, a line of uniforms this season that were produced using body scan technology , which were supposed to make the uniforms fit better. While it achieved that goal, it was about the only good thing to come from these "Nike Vapor" uniforms.

Shortly after they were released, the majority of players in the league started complaining about how they looked " cheap ," and that the number and name placement on the back looked off. Additionally , the road gray shirts and pants didn’t match, and the pants were see-through.

Yeah, that’s almost as bad as the Chicago White Sox’s 2024 campaign . Fortunately, the MLB saw this problem and has decided to fix it.

The first change is that players will go back to wearing their primary home and away uniforms for the All-Star game, which was how it was done from the 1930s until 2019 (they've been wearing custom ones for the past four years). But more importantly, the MLB said that it will basically completely reverse course on everything it did this year with its uniforms. They will go back to using the material the players liked, the numbers and lettering will be better, the shirts will match the pants, and the pants won’t be see-through.

The changes won’t be made right off the bat (pun intended), and some of the regular uniform adjustments won’t be made until 2026 due to having to change the production process. But at least the league is heading in the right direction on one of its more prominent problems.