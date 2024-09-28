White Sox Offer Hilarious 'Men In Black' Tweet To Cap Off Abysmal Season

For White Sox fans — if there are any of you left after this season — the season can't officially end soon enough after the team put up the worst record in MLB history.

The White Sox's record-breaking 121st loss came on Friday night, but they got themselves a W on social media Saturday morning with a perfect tweet given the circumstances.

The post featured the Sox mascot, Southpaw — he had a hell of a job to do this year, huh? — dressed in a black suit, with one of those pen things from Men In Black that erases the subject's memory.

That's a perfect movie reference given the circumstances, and the cross-promotion with competitive eating great Joey Chestnut's flushable wipe of choice, Dude Wipes, just adds another layer to it.

Phenomenal stuff.

If there is a bright spot to be taken from this season for the White Sox — and that is a big "if" — it would be that their social media picked up the ball when most other parts of the organization were dropping it.

They offered some gems toward the end of the season that went viral in their own right.

I'm sure the White Sox would rather put a competitive team on the field than be known as the crappy team with the dankest of memes, but hey, that's what they got this year.

Oddly enough, the White Sox must have momentarily forgotten about their now record-setting terribleness and managed to win Saturday's game of their season-ending series with Detroit by a score of 4-0.

The Tigers and White Sox will play their season finale on Sunday afternoon in Detroit. While the White Sox are waiting for a merciful end to this nightmare campaign, the Tigers made an incredible run to a postseason spot after being under .500 as recently as early August.