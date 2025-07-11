Red Sox GM Cornered By Fans Outside Fenway Park As Major Trade Rumors Have Everyone On Edge

The Boston Red Sox are the hottest (and horniest!) team in Major League Baseball right now. True story, on both accounts.

It's surprising, frankly, because they traded Rafael Devers a month ago. They stunk at first, but have since won nine of 10, including seven in a row, and currently own the third and final wild card spot in the AL.

Now, I'm not ready to offer a full-blown apology to GM Craig Breslow just yet. I ripped him to shreds a few weeks ago for being a scumbag, and I still stand by that. For now, at least. But, I'll admit, he's bought himself some time. Weird what winning will do, right?

Anyway, I'm going to be watching over the next few weeks – along with the rest of Red Sox Nation – to see what Craig does next to piss us off. The trade deadline is at the end of the month, and the rumor mill is working overtime right now as it pertains to the Sox.

The big name that's been dangled out there? Jarren Duran. The outfielder – you may remember him as the dude who dropped the f-bomb last year – has been heavily connected to the San Diego Padres as a potential trade partner. Why? Because the Sox have an influx of outfielders, and something has to give.

Fast-forward to last night, and Breslow was spotted outside Fenway after another big win, and fans were THRILLED to see him!

We're watching, Craig

See, Craig? We're watching you. Don't be a scumbag. Don't you dare pull the rug from under us again. The last time the Sox were actually good? Last month, when they swept the Yankees and the vibes were HIGH. You know what happened hours later?

Craig shipped off Rafael Devers for a bag of baseballs. Is this greedy bastard up to his old tricks again? I have a bad feeling he is, given the smug smile on his face, but we'll see.

I'm a skeptic, so I see him smile like that and immediately believe he's already got a trade in place with the Padres. And, if he doesn't, hearing the fans beg him not to do it will only make him go home and work the phones even harder.

Now, to be fair, the Devers trade has so far worked out. Raffy has stunk since joining the Giants, and the team has been pretty bad, too. It's a small sample size, but I'm willing to buy in again … for now.

But trade Jarren Duran? There'll be anarchy in the streets.

We're watching, Craig.