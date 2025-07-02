Red Panda, Halftime Show Legend, Fractures Wrist, Fans Flood Her With Heartfelt Support

Red Panda has a road to recovery before she hops back on her 7-foot unicycle to delight crowds at halftime shows.

Red Panda, the beloved acrobat who kicks and balances metal bowls on her head while riding a unicycle, fell off her wheel and is confirmed to have broken her wrist during Tuesday's Commissioner’s Cup face-off at Target Center between the hometown Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever.

Red Panda will be sidelined with her wrist injury, which broke the hearts of her many fans who were left shocked by Panda’s tumble on Tuesday. Early reports are saying Panda will miss several weeks, and that the hope is for her return before the start of the NBA season.

Pat McAfee shared an update from Red Panda’s team, which believes a faulty left pedal led to her 7-foot fall.

She received medical attention as she clutched her wrist and was wheeled off the floor.

"Thank you very much to all NBA, WNBA, Universities, media individuals and her ever supporting fans for your kindness and concern.

"Last night at Lynx/Fever she took a fall at the very beginning of the show, due to left paddle of her unicycle was damaged during transit, her left wrist was severely fractured at the same spot for the 2nd time. She was at the hospital for 11 hours last night.

"Greta and Sheridan, from Minnesota Lynx, stayed with her at the hospital the entire night for her procedure.

"She is very grateful. She is on her way home now and the Doctors in Minneapolis have recommended that as soon as she gets home, she meet with an orthopedic surgeon for the 2nd part of repair.

"Red Panda, wants me to Thank all of you for the kind wishes and support, it means the world to her. She much appreciates from her heart the support she is receiving. We’ll keep you all posted."

Caitlin Clark and her teammates joined the strong wave of support for the injured Red Panda following the Fever’s 74-59 win over the Lynx, via an Instagram Live stream.

The Fever were playing without Clark due to an injury.

"Red Panda, if you're watching, we love you!" Caitlin Clark said. "Red Panda got hurt at halftime," she told her teammates.

Panda has graced WNBA, NBA, and NCAA events to showcase her unreal talent. She’s been a pure entertainer in America for 32 years, born in China, and Tuesday’s incident showcased the roaring support behind the performer.

