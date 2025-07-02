Elizabeth Hurley Dumps Out New Boating Content That Got My Attention, Red Panda Is Injured & The Airport Beer

NEWSLETTER. NEWSLETTER. NEWSLETTER!

If you're not signed up for the SCREENCAPS OFFICIAL NEWSLETTER, I don't know what you're waiting for. SIGN UP HERE.

There will be a new edition coming out around Noon ET that will include a historical look at how I sorta started the stop trans in women's sports movement here at OutKick and how it exploded.

It will be inside baseball.

PLUS, we'll here from my Instagram bot, Dapper John, and hear what he's been up to in his virtual world and I might ask him how I should attack the 4th of July weekend.

PLUS PLUS: Mrs. Screencaps' garden EXPLODED over the last two weeks. You'll want to see what she's been up to.

GET SIGNED UP. AND MAKE SURE YOU OPEN THE EMAIL SO WE CAN GET OVER THE 71% OPEN RATE. I NEED THAT RATE HOVERING AROUND 80% TO IMPRESS THE MARKETING TEAM.

— RJM writes:

Joe...u did this! I reminded you months ago. But you, Joe Kinsey of Screencaps, America's best every day column...I'll remind you again. Paula Scanlon and Riley Gaines owe you...You started them on their journey to change US policy. Take a bow, hero...as a dad of 2 boys...u helped make millions of little girls' dreams achievable!

Kinsey:

It's my honor, RJM. When I saw a dude with a dong smashing biological female swimming records, I knew right from wrong. I didn't know it would turn into a cause that some say swayed a presidential election, but I knew Lia Thomas tucking a dong — "Penn Swimmer Who Competed As A Male For Three Seasons Now Dominating Women's Swimming" was published December 1, 2021 and was the very first post on trans in sports on OutKick — into that one piece and kicking the shit out of women needed to be addressed.

That afternoon, Penn swimmer Paula Scanlan contacted me to become the very first source inside the Penn women's swimming team and that set off what you see today.

I don't want to get too deep into this in Screencaps, so sign up for the NEWSLETTER and I'll go deeper.

You guys want to see bikinis and drunk people fighting in the streets. Plus, my time writing Screencaps this morning is limited.

I'm blown away by how many of you say Kia is no longer the piece of junk company we all grew up knowing so well

Before anyone asks, this is #notsponsored. Kia didn't hop into my DMs to set this up. This is all organic. That said, Kia IS NOT at the top of our shopping list. I don't even think the Telluride will fit in our garage.

— Gene in the Rock works on Kia cars:

I'm an industry professional (Nissan technician) who also sees plenty of used vehicles. I can tell you unabashedly yes, Hyundai/Kia can stand up with any of the other riceburners. They've actually been good for awhile in build quality, I had an '04 Elantra that was flawless for over 200K miles despite being a daily beater which got beat hard.

However, in recent years their performance and tech has caught up with everyone else, which I think was always the big knock on the brands. All makes these days have their share of teething problems from accelerated design cycles and massive reliance on CAD/CAM, and that won't change as long as people keep expecting more and fancier toys.

But on the whole, AJ in Colorado is right, Hyundai and Kia haven't chased shiny objects as hard as some other makes and their brands are better for it. I certainly wouldn't warn anyone off them.

— Jason S. checks in:

Last five cars have been Honda's prior to buying a Kia K5 last year. Didn't like the look of the new Accords so we looked at options. The K5 compares very favorably IMHO in build quality and specs, and actually more features for less money.

Rides great and I get 38 mpg on the work commute. Very common question (including from my Dad) was "aren't those easy to steal?" Bad rep might be suppressing prices but the theft thing was fixed and Consumer Reports loves em.

We're looking at a Telluride to replace my wife's Odyssey so I was glad to see the good report in the article today. Good luck with your search!

— Kurt A. writes:

The first car I bought was a 2010 Kia forte, bought it in 2011 from my brother. A couple years ago, we got a van (I love vans, they're awesome with kids) for my wife, I took her '17 ford escape, and we sold the Kia to my bro in law. I WISH I would have kept the Kia.

The Escape is trash. I think something is wrong with the turbo because it goes from 0 to 60 in like 30 seconds. Not good.

The Kia, however, still runs like a dream, minimal problems, and just more fun to drive. My brother has a new telluride and he really likes it as well. Kia's are awesome now, as weird as that may be.

— Todd says pump the brakes:

Joe - go with the Toyota, even if it takes longer to find what you want. Around 2018, bought the wifer a 2016 Lexus RX, while at the same time, our daughter purchased a 2016 Kia. The Lexus runs great, looks great and is easy on the wallet for maintenance and upkeep.

The Kia has been in and out of the shop, constantly a hassle and not to mention that the paint is peeling and the car looks 'used up". Additionally, the Lexus is still worth something, if I wanted to sell it, whilst the Kia is a money pit.

If you go with the Kia, just plan on running it into the ground, because reselling it when it looks "used up" will be a crapshoot. Good luck! Go with the Toyota for sure.

— But here comes Mark in Michigan battling back for Kia:

Love the column! I know you get bombarded with daily emails but I wanted to drop you a quick not regarding KIA’s. I have owned two Sorrentos and currently driving a 2022 KIA Telluride. It is a great car.

I put miles on my cars and currently just went over 100K on my Telluride. Still going strong! Other than oil changes and new tires and one set of brakes I have not had any issues. I will be getting KIA#4 soon! Keep up the good work and have a great 4th holiday!



— Clayton chimes in:

My daughter bought a Kia Forte (lowest of their lines) years ago and put 175,00 miles on it before trading it in for a Hyundai Tucson. Never put any $$ in to it except brakes and tires and oil. My personal history for last 20 years were Subaru, Hyundai, Subaru. No big bucks into any of them.

Only issue was old Subaru leak in the steering rack seal. $10 of stop leak solved it for another 4 years. Take it with a grain of salt but seems some cars are made right (until the government screws them up even more.)

Always loving the column.

— Dan from Boston has a suggestion that is popular on Reddit that I've actually been looking at:

Take a look at the 2022-2024 Acura MDX. They are built in the US (in Ohio) and the base model through the Advance trim level use a 3.5 liter naturally-aspirated V6. This engine has been in use by Honda/Acura for a long time and is a known quantity with few, if any, issues.

The biggest complaint with this version of the MDX is it uses a touch pad to navigate the center screen. Some folks love it and some really hate it. But the car overall is comfortable, fun to drive and safe.

The Honda Pilot is built on the same platform and is a good option as well. Hope that helps.

— Greg S. says:

I have a 2003 Tacoma with 134,000 miles and a 2013 Corolla with 37,000 miles. I’ve never had any problems and both are running great. I’m 63 and am starting to believe that they will outlive me.

Kinsey:

I hear you. We have a 2018 Camry SE in the garage with 46k miles on it. The car is great. I'm just leery of the Highlander transmission issues that are all over Reddit.

— Chris A. says:

I know minivans aren't exactly en vogue, but our ten-year-old Toyota Sienna is a warhorse, and the new ones are hybrids that get 35 MPG. Ours has a nice flat floor that has hauled multiple loads to the dump, and then can take seven people for a ride to the ballgame after a quick trip to the car wash. You're probably not a minivan guy, but neither was I. I am secure enough in my manhood to wear pink shirts and drive a mom-mobile.

Kinsey:

The Sienna isn't out of the question. It's in the mix. The thing I've found is that it's hard to find a gently used Sienna that doesn't have 110k miles. Moms are ramming these grocery getters into the ground.



I'm not afraid of buying a minivan. It's going to come down to what's available.

Dig deep into your hearts and tell me about what makes that early morning airport beer so special to you

— Ben poured out his heart with this email. This is the emotion I was looking for:

There are so many great things to say about an airport beer but above all else… it’s a beer. And anytime is a phenomenal time to have a beer.

A beer at the airport is great for flying anxiety. A beer at the airport is a beer well earned for arriving on time, checked in and through security. A beer at the airport is a solid way to pregame where you’re going. A beer at the airport usually signifies the end of a work day which is cause for celebration. And if it’s not the end of the work day, and you're on the company dime, it’s even more of a reason to have a beer. It’s free.

This brings me to my next theory on airport beers. They seem free and don’t actually count. I can’t really describe it but time almost stops at an airport. It’s a time and place between reality and your destination. Carbs don’t count. Cost of the bill doesn’t count. The amount of beers consumed don’t even really count. It’s this sense of unreal which makes it even more tempting to have a beer and enjoy yourself. Who cares? Might as well. Not doing shit for the next few hours anyways.

Temptation grows even more if it’s morning. You know you probably shouldn’t have one. The bartender knows you probably shouldn’t have one. Your wife definitely doesnt think you should have one. But you order one anyways. Why? Because you’re at a an airport and it’s a beer. Thats fuckin why. Vacation starts now. Can’t drink all day if you don’t start early. "Nobody wants Bruce Banner man, they want the Incredible Hulk!"

Side note: the people watching is fantastic too. Absolute characters.

— Ken in North Augusta, SC compliments Ohio and tells me about those airport beers:

Several of your topics caught my attention in the Tuesday edition of "America’s Best Daily Column".



First of all, I’m delighted to hear you’re taking a little time off occasionally…you’ve got an outstanding backup, and you always come back with interesting stories and topics.

You don’t want to burn out!



Secondly, coming from the Deep South, I have the highest respect for Ohio. Great football , beautiful countryside and fine big cities, without the deep blue political vibes. (I just can’t handle the winters!) Watching the General Lee jump the fountain is just another feather in Ohio’s cap.



Finally regarding 6:00 AM airport beers - count me in! The bar can be a refreshing oasis of calm in an often frantic location, crisp cold beer from a big stein hits great to start the day when you don’t have any significant responsibilities, and that 22-oz. beer has the added benefit of helping you sleep on a long flight. No downside at all! Early morning airport beers are a great benefit to travelers!

— The great Philly Ray in MN who loves to piss off the SEC fans around here writes:

I saw this and had to comment.

I was flying to AZ on a 6am flight and while walking past the bars at Terminal 2 in Minneapolis at 5am, the bars were packed. No judgment here but wondering if those folks are getting a head start on a guy's trip to Vegas, a bachelorette trip to Nashville, or just deathly afraid to fly and drinking up the courage?

Maybe they're trying to forget being violated by the TSA a few minutes earlier. This might explain some of the drunk problems on airlines that won't be named.

— Tom in Houston knows his airport beers:

You asked about 6 AM airport beers in today's Screencaps column. I don't have all the answers, but I have some perspective.

TLDR version - you've been through a lot to get there, and you're about to go through a lot on the plane. You've earned a beer. Maybe two depending on the airport.

Full version -

First of all, it's beer. It's your best friend. It's a reward for a job well done, a comfort when things go wrong, and a compliment to almost any sports viewing situation. It makes us better at almost anything - singing, dancing, trivia, etc. Beer can even help us get laid, and for some of us, that's a major job. Why wouldn't you have a beer?

Next, you are at the airport. That's a stressful place, with a lot of strange rules. For frequent travelers, it might not be quite as bad, but for the occasional flyer, by the time you get to the airport, wave goodbye to your expensively checked bags, go through security, and possibly deal with gate changes, flight delays, or any of the other things that can irritate you at the airport, you probably need a beer. Take a moment to hang out with a familiar old friend who will be there to help make things better, just as it has several times in the past.

Plus, most airport food needs a reliable, redeeming beverage to offset its bland taste. Even breakfast food can be helped by beer. If you get a Blue Moon (not sponsored) with an orange slice, it can even BE breakfast food.

That brings me to the 6 AM thing. 6 AM might not even really be 6 AM to you, depending on where you are from and what airport you are in. That distance from home can make you want a beer too. Even on a domestic flight, what better way to prepare yourself for the coming ordeal of uncomfortable seats, safety lectures, and what you very much hope will be semi-decent people around you on the plane?

There is the worry about too much of a good thing. Don't overdo it and wind up on videos of unruly airport behavior. Take your time and savor your hard-earned beer. It's likely the most expensive one you've had this week, unless you're going to / been to a theme park or sporting event. And you don't want to put yourself into a major airport / airplane bathroom situation.

— Jason DeM in Michigan cuts to the chase:

I love an airport beer (or 4) regardless of the time. It helps to calm the nerves before getting into a tin can that will go 550 mph, 5 miles in the air.

— Jim T. in San Diego on Ohio caves and airport beers:

Went camping at Hocking Hills with the Boy Scouts as a kid – Cedar Falls, Old Man’s Cave – and those are just off the top of my head 50 years and 2,500 miles away. Beautiful … and dangerous. Every year, a couple people ignore the signs and fall into one of the canyons and die.

As for the 6 a.m. beer at the airport bar? You have no idea where that guy was yesterday or what time he’s operating on. Sure, it’s 6 a.m. at that specific point in geography, but he could be on 10 p.m. his time wherever he’s flown in from.

Or maybe it helps him sleep on the plane …

Finally, use your damn vacation time. Jobs are what we do to feed our kids and put a roof over our heads. Family is what matters. SC Jr. and III will be grown and gone before you know it. You won’t regret a missed column 30 years from now – you will regret time you didn’t spend with your family.

Will this make Waffle House reasonable again?

I will not apologize for saying that Waffle House, as of about 3-4 months ago, was an overpriced rip-off.



I said it and I will die on this hill. The bacon is barely cooked. It's fatty, greasy and not high enough quality for what I'm paying.

Yes, I understand the greasy food is great at 2 a.m. to soak up the Coors Light and you/I don't care what it costs at 2 a.m. because it's the only option.

Maybe dropping the egg tariff will make a difference. I'll take the kids over the weekend to find out.

Part of me is worried this is exactly the pivot the Browns needed and now I'm a little concerned the franchise will get it together in the suburbs/by the airport

Congrats to Jimmy Haslam for getting $600 million from the state of Ohio to build a stadium that will make him richer.

As for downtown Cleveland, this isn't turn out the lights, but you know the Dolans will want a chunk of money for a new ballpark.

####################

And that's it for this beautiful Wednesday morning as everyone prepares for the 4th of July fireworks.



Have a great day. Soak up the sunshine and keep those Zoom meetings as short as possible.

Let's go get after it.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :