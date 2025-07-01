Red Panda Takes Unfortunate Tumble, Departs WNBA Commissioner's Cup With Injury: REACTIONS

Sports halftime performer and icon Red Panda suffered a concerning fall during a WNBA halftime show, sparking worry among fans.

On Tuesday, Red Panda performed at halftime during the Indiana Fever game against the Minnesota Lynx (sans Caitlin Clark) at Target Center. Both teams faced off for the start of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup tournament.

RELATED: Red Panda Is Back As Acrobat GOAT Dominates At Big East Tournament

While waving to the crowd, Red Panda suddenly tipped forward from her 7-foot unicycle, landing hard and requiring attention from medical staff on the hardwood floor. She clutched her left wrist after the fall and was wheeled off the court in a wheelchair.

There was some concern that the unicycle had caused a dent in the floor after the spill.

Red Panda — born in China as Rong "Krystal" Niu — is renowned for riding her 7-foot unicycle while balancing bowls on her foot, kicking them up to stack perfectly atop her head, all while maintaining her balance. Panda has been performing in the U.S. since 1993.

Panda has regularly appeared at halftime shows for WNBA, NBA and NCAA events. The WNBA Commissioner's Cup, an in-season tournament, runs from June 1 to 17, with teams competing for a $500,000 cash prize.

Red Panda’s fans flooded social media with prayers and support for the beloved halftime GOAT. Get well, soon.

REACTIONS:

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela