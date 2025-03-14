Red Panda Is Back As Acrobat GOAT Dominates At Big East Tournament

The NCAA Basketball Tournament season has OFFICIALLY begun thanks to Red Panda making her annual, acrobatic appearance to kick off the Big East Tournament.

On Thursday, Panda dazzled once again, bringing all sorts of "ooh's" and "ahh's" from the Madison Square Garden crowd as she performed a variety of stunts, including kicking FIVE bowls onto her head while atop her 7-foot-1-tall unicycle!

Ya know, just a casual day turning eyes on the hardwood floor for Panda, whose real name is Rong ‘Krystal’ Niu.

RED PANDA HAS WOWED CROWDS SINCE 1993

I mean, all one has to do is check out NCAA hoops analyst extraordinaire John Fanta's reaction to Red Panda successfully completing her trick, as the Fox Sports personality gives a giant fist pump as if the Giants had just won the pennant!

Others on social media agreed, giving props to Panda, who has entertained basketball crowds since making her NBA debut on Thanksgiving in 1993 as a last-minute replacement act for the Los Angeles Clippers halftime show.

The rest, as they say, is history, with Panda continuing to razzle and dazzle for the next 30+ years, and as she showed on Thursday at the Garden, still not missing a beat.

Social media, of course, going WILD for Red Panda, be it a sense of nostalgia or just wanting to pay homage to the GOAT herself.

"I hope she gets paid a million dollars every appearance," one person tweeted. "I love her, I will do anything in the world so she lives forever," wrote another hopeless romantic Twitter user who clearly enjoys his stunt devils.

Forget mascots that slam dunk, or dogs jumping through mini hoops, there's only one acceptable halftime show performer, and that's Red Panda, who, at the age of 54, is STILL holding it down and is a true sight to see.

Now, hopefully we get some Big East Tourney play as exciting as Panda's halftime show.