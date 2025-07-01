Randy Moss, Who Battled Cancer, Coming Back To Full-Time Role At ESPN

NFL legend Randy Moss is returning to his full-time role at ESPN after missing out on the final two months of the 2024 NFL season due to cancer treatment.

READ: Randy Moss Asks For Prayers To Help Him Get Through 'Hard Times' As He Battles 'Internal' Condition

The Hall of Famer was battling bile duct cancer and began treatment in late 2024. According to Andrew Marchand at The Athletic, Moss is expected to make a full-time return to ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown in 2025.

In December, Moss announced that a cancerous mass, as reported on OutKick, had been found in his bile duct, requiring radiation and chemotherapy for removal.

READ: Randy Moss Returns To ESPN 'NFL Countdown' Just 2 Months After Announcing Cancer Battle

Moss returned to a limited role at ESPN two months after his cancer announcement, receiving a heartfelt welcome from colleagues such as Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Jerry Rice and Daunte Culpepper. Moss has been working for The Mothership since 2016, and has also appeared in ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage.

Moss played 14 seasons in the NFL and is still celebrated as one of the greatest wide receivers in league history.

In his limited appearance ahead of Super Bowl LIX in Louisiana, Moss gave his side of battling cancer and having to step away as an analyst.

"Y'all already know it's a big crybaby here," Moss shared. "Y'all, I couldn't do it alone. And I really thank y'all — NFL, my teammates, I seen Pep [Culpepper], I seen Mrs. Green, I seen Brady, Belichick. Hey guys, it's been hard, but I got a lot of love, and a lot of people believe in me, man. So I'm happy to be here."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela