Randy Moss Asks For Prayers To Help Him Get Through 'Hard Times' As He Battles 'Internal' Condition

If you watched Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN's NFL pregame show, you must have noticed analyst Randy Moss wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses in studio. There's a reason for that, and it's not Moss trying to look cool.

Moss is apparently dealing with what he called "something internal."

And the glasses apparently give him some relief or are necessary to help him battle the condition.

Message From Randy Moss

"I just want to give y'all a little message," Moss said on an Instagram live broadcast. "This is the message for all the men, sitting here on Sunday NFL Countdown and, you know, throughout the week and the holidays your boy has been battling something internal."

Moss, 47, did not provide details about what condition exactly he's facing. Last week, viewers watching Moss on television commented on social media that his eyes seemed yellow.

There are a plethora of health-related internal issues that cause repercussions for the eyes. There are diabetes, high blood pressure, autoimmune diseases, liver disease, thyroid disease, sickle cell disease, Lyme disease, and certain nutritional deficiencies.

Randy Moss Wants Your Prayers

Again, Moss was not specific, so he may not have any or one of those.

What Moss was specific about was his request for his supporters to pray for him and his family.

"I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times," he said. "People were talking about my eyes last week, and I'm here so if you see these on Sunday NFL Countdown … like I say, I'm battling something, man.

"It's something internal. Your boy going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors and great family around me, man, so all you men, make sure you do your checkup. Get your blood work done. We'll get through it, alright?"

"God bless, y'all. Thank you for prayer, man."

Moss Among All-Time Greats

Moss played 14 years in the NFL and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He was a first-round pick the Minnesota Vikings in 1998 and also played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. When he retired after the 2012 season, he had caught 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns.