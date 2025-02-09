Randy Moss Returns To ESPN 'NFL Countdown' Just 2 Months After Announcing Cancer Battle

Just two months after stepping away from ESPN to battle cancer, Randy Moss is back at the Sunday NFL Countdown desk.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver made his return to the pre-game show ahead of Super Bowl LIX live from New Orleans. The network welcomed Moss with a tribute video, where he received well-wishes from fellow legends like Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Justin Jefferson, Kevin Garnett, Jerry Rice and Daunte Culpepper.

He even got a special message from Marie Green, the widow of former Minnesota Vikings coach Dennis Green: "Randy, you are fighting, and you will win."

The touching video brought the four-time All Pro to tears.

"Y'all already know it's a big crybaby here," Moss said. "Y'all, I couldn't do it alone. And I really thank y'all — NFL, my teammates, I seen Pep [Culpepper], I seen Mrs. Green, I seen Brady, Belichick. Hey guys, it's been hard, but I got a lot of love, and a lot of people believe in me, man. So I'm happy to be here."

Back in December, Moss announced that a cancerous mass had been found in his bile duct and that he was going to need to undergo radiation and chemotherapy to have it removed. Moss stepped away from ESPN on Dec. 6.

Since then, Moss has received an outpouring of support from current and former NFL players, and he launched a line of "Team Moss" merchandise to raise money for cancer research.

The 47-year-old made a remote appearance during the NFL Honors on Thursday, announcing Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the Comeback Player of the Year.

Randy Moss is widely considered to be one of the greatest receivers in NFL history. During a 14-year-career that saw him play for five different teams, Moss caught a total of 156 touchdown passes, the second-most in NFL history. He holds the single-season record for receiving touchdowns (23), which he caught while playing for the New England Patriots in 2007.

He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor.