Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson Show Support For Franchise Legend Randy Moss During MNF

The Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson went all out to show support for one of the best players in franchise history tonight.

The Vikings are hosting the Chicago Bears on Monday Night football, and have a chance to move into a tie for the best record in the NFC with a win. They’re also doing it while wearing some of the most incredible uniforms any NFL team possesses.

Do I have the money to recklessly spend on a Jefferson jersey in this fashion? No. But maybe I’ll get one for Christmas?

Before the game started, Vikings legends Cris Carter and Jake Reed walked onto the field holding another uniform: that of Randy Moss, who played for Minnesota during his Hall of Fame career and is currently battling cancer .

Talk about a moment that will warm your heart.

Just a few minutes later, the Vikings defense recovered a fumble on Chicago’s first drive of the game. The offense marched down the field into the red zone, and on a play-action play, quarterback Sam Darnold found - you guessed it - Jefferson for an easy score to put Minnesota up 10-0.

After scoring, Jefferson looked into the camera and yelled "WE LOVE YOU RANDY! THAT’S FOR YOU!"

Talk about high-class organization and player. Showing that kind of support to a franchise great who is suffering through a serious medical issue is beyond thoughtful. The jersey moment especially go the attention of Moss and made him feel loved.

I’m sure watching Minnesota whip Chicago doesn’t hurt either.



