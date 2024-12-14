NFL Greats Show Randy Moss Support After Cancer Diagnosis

NFL Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Randy Moss can add cancer survivor to the life challenges that he's been able to overcome. The 47-year-old revealed to fans yesterday that he recently underwent surgery for a cancerous tumor that was found near his pancreas and liver.

"I am a cancer survivor," the former Minnesota Vikings and Patriots wide receiver announced via Instagram Live Friday, "Some trying times, but we made it through."

RANDY MOSS HOLDS THE RECORD FOR 2ND MOST TOUCHDOWN CATCHES

Moss added that he was shocked when he found out he was sick:

"I didn't think I would ever be in this position, as healthy as I thought I was."

Earlier this month, Moss announced that he would be stepping away from his ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown duties, citing that he was dealing with "something internally," that was medically related. We've since learned that he underwent the initial surgery on Thanksgiving before then having another surgery this past week to remove the tumor. In his video, Moss said that he had just been released from the hospital after being there for six days in recovery.

Thoughts and prayers have been coming in from across the football world, including from players like Rob Gronkowski, Brett Favre, the Minnesota Vikings and more. Moss says that he will try and return to his television duties as soon as he can.

"As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon… My goal is to get back on television with my team," Moss said, before adding that he encourages people to visit RandyMoss.com and, with their support, he will "MossCancer."



