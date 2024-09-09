Rams WR Puka Nacua Headed To IR, The Biggest Fantasy Football Injury From NFL Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams seem to have horrible luck when it comes to wide receivers. The latest comes in the form of second-year star Puka Nacua, who set multiple NFL rookie records last season.

Nacua left Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury, something he dealt with throughout the summer.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the team plans to place Nacua on injured reserve, which means he must miss at least four games.

The Rams have a bye in Week 6, so the earliest that Nacua would be available to play is in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 20.

It's a big blow for the team and a big blow for fantasy football players who likely spent an early-round pick on Nacua.

There weren't many huge fantasy-football-relevant injuries in Week 1 aside from Nacua and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

And, based on comments by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Love doesn't figure to miss as much time as Nacua.

Nacua set the NFL rookie records for most receiving yards in a season with 1,486 and most catches in a season with 105.

It's going to be difficult for him to replicate those numbers, given that he's going to miss at least the next month.

The reason Nacua was able to rack up those numbers last season is because Cooper Kupp, who won the NFL's receiving "Triple Crown" in 2021, has dealt with myriad injuries since his historic season.

Also in that 2021 season, the Rams signed Odell Beckham in November, and he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. But he suffered a torn ACL in the championship game and missed the entire 2022 season.

The Rams needed Beckham because Robert Woods, the team's second-leading receiver, tore his ACL during practice midway through the season.

So, yeah, being a Rams wide receiver comes with some pretty significant risk of knee injuries.

Surely, those are all just coincidences, but if I were a receiver in LA, I'd probably try to lock up the best possible injury insurance policy I could find.