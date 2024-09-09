Matt LaFleur Seems Optimistic Jordan Love Won't Miss Many Packers Games With Injury

During Friday night's game in Brazil, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered what appeared to be a gruesome knee injury in a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, it was reported on Saturday that Love avoided a debilitating injury and would only miss between 3–8 weeks, depending on further testing and opinions.

Based on comments from head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday, it sure seems like the team is very optimistic that Love will be back in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

LaFleur said that Malik Willis would start for the team if Love is "not cleared" to play on Sunday and Sean Clifford (currently the team's third-string QB) would serve as the backup.

He later added that the team does not plan to add another quarterback via free agency.

Here's what I wrote about the situation on Saturday:

"The Packers have eyes on the playoffs and challenging the Detroit Lions for the NFC North title, so it's hard to think they can afford to have Willis start more than 1–2 games.

"My initial read is that if Green Bay signs a veteran, they fear that Love is going to miss between 6–8 games. If they don't, then they're optimistic he'll be back by early October."

So, reading between the lines here, the Packers don't expect Love to miss more than one or two games. Just looking at what LaFleur said on Monday, he's not even ready to rule Love out this week.

It's hard to think that Love plays on Sunday against the Colts just nine days after suffering a sprained MCL, but you never know.

Then, the team travels to Tennessee to face the Titans the following Sunday. It would be interesting if Malik Willis started that game for Green Bay against his former team.

After that, the Packers welcome the Minnesota Vikings to town for the first divisional matchup of the season on September 29. My guess is that Green Bay is targeting that match for Love's return.

They wouldn't be ruling out signing a veteran QB if they thought Love was going to miss an extended period of time.

Based on LaFleur's comments, I would be surprised if Jordan Love wasn't back on the field before the end of the month.