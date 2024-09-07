Good News, Bad News For Jordan Love & Green Bay Packers Following QB's Injury

We all know the phrase, "Do you want the good news first or the bad news first?" We also all know that the correct answer is "Give me the bad news, please."

OK, Green Bay Packers fans (and fantasy football players with Jordan Love as their quarterback), here's the bad news: Love is going to miss time after suffering a knee injury Friday night in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The good news is that Love did not tear his ACL or suffer any other debilitating injury that will cost him the 2024-25 season.

So, it's a bit of a mixed bag. Love avoided major injury, but is expected to miss somewhere between 3–6 weeks with what is being called an MCL injury.

Honestly, given that the video appeared to show something "popping" in Love's left knee, this is probably the best-case scenario.

As football fans, we're conditioned to fear the worst, so this is probably a welcome sight.

What's not a welcome sight, though, is having to watch Malik Willis start at quarterback for an NFL team.

Willis is the Packers backup and the only other quarterback, aside from Love, on the 53-man roster. The team is likely to elevate Sean Clifford, but he probably won't usurp Willis.

The question is whether the Packers are comfortable playing for up to six games with Willis or if they elect to bring in a veteran like Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill would be interesting, given that the Tennessee Titans were the team that initially drafted Willis to replace Tannehill, though that never happened because Willis stinks.

It would be kind of funny to see Tannehill go to Green Bay and immediately supplant Malik Willis, but we'll see if Green Bay decides to go that route.

The Packers have eyes on the playoffs and challenging the Detroit Lions for the NFC North title, so it's hard to think they can afford to have Willis start more than 1–2 games.

My initial read is that if Green Bay signs a veteran, they fear that Love is going to miss between 6–8 games. If they don't, then they're optimistic he'll be back by early October.

Stay tuned.