Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Injured While Struggling In Loss To Eagles

It's one thing to lose a game. It is quite another to lose a game and the starting quarterback – which was exactly the disaster the Green Bay Packers faced for several moments late Friday night with Jordan Love.

And perhaps are still staring in the face until and unless tests prove otherwise.

Love, trying to rally his club in the final seconds of the NFL's second regular-season game of the season, was caught between two defenders as he tried to find time to throw.

Hit high and low, he went down in a heap.

Matt LeFleur Doesn't Know Status

One defender grabbed his left leg, the other hit Love high, causing the lower leg to contort unnaturally around his knee and left ankle. So, double whammy.

Love lay on the field in obvious pain for several moments.

Eventually, he was helped off the field.

"I don't know," coach Matt LeFleur said when asked afterward about his quarterback's status.

And this is where the speculation begins to get scary. It is possible Love may have suffered a classic pivot shift of the tibia. Those typically lead to ACL tears.

Dr. Chao: No ACL Injury

OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao, the former team doctor for the Chargers, didn't seem overly concerned about the ACL.

He said video analysis points to a possible mild left high ankle sprain.

"The left patella slightly subluxed but ankle issue is bigger deal," Dr. Chao wrote on his Sports Injury Central. "Rolling up on ankle can cause simultaneous knee issue. More often than not knee subluxations happen without structural damage.

"No worry for an ACL tear."

This is obviously based on video because Dr. Chao was not in Brazil Friday evening and did not examine Love. Love, by the way, was not made available to reporters after the game.

He was reportedly seen leaving the locker room under his own power.

Jordan Love Wasn't Great

And now the bad news: The Packers lost to the Eagles, 34-29.

Love walked off the field afterward, even if gingerly, in the company of a trainer and teammate Josh Jacobs holding him by either arm.

That suggests the guy can walk, but obviously it's impossible to know more details at this moment.

This we do know: He didn't exactly play well.

Love completed only 17 of 34 passes (50%) for 260 yards with 2 TDs and 1 interception.

And the performance was as uneven as the statistics suggest. Love and the Green Bay offense could not capitalize on opportunities when the Eagles opened the game with multiple turnovers.

Love Accounts For Two Turnovers

The Eagles ultimately had four turnovers, which was two more than Green Bay.

"When you're plus-2 the win percentage on that is like 90 %," LeFleur said.

But the Green Bay offense managed only field goals after the mistakes. And although eventually the Packers did get in the end zone, Love managed to get them there once in the second half.

It is expected Love will undergo testing when the Packers return to Green Bay by Saturday.

The club doesn't play against until Sept. 15 so Love will have some time to improve, assuming his injury is some sort of low ankle sprain.