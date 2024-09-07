Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Apparently Learned Nothing From Terrible Playoff Decision

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made one of the most puzzling decisions in recent memory during the 2021 NFC Championship.

Many people believe this was the beginning of the end for the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay.

In case you've forgotten – or blocked it out of your memory – the Packers had fourth-and-goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the 8-yard line.

They trailed by eight points with just over two minutes left. Rather than give Rodgers a chance to tie the game, LaFleur sent his field goal team onto the field.

They connected on the kick, but it didn't matter. Tom Brady and the Bucs offense easily ran off the rest of the clock and the game was over without Rodgers seeing the field again.

Of course, Brady went on to win his seventh Super Bowl two weeks later.

One might think that LaFleur learned his lesson about kicking meaningless field goals at the end of games, but apparently not.

With the Packers trailing by five points in the fourth quarter, LaFleur elected to kick a field goal rather than go for a fourth-down inside the Eagles 10-yard line.

Of course, Green Bay only got the ball back in desperation mode and that eventually led to a potentially serious injury for quarterback Jordan Love.

To say that the analytics community disagreed would be a massive understatement.

Too many NFL coaches still coach not to lose instead of coaching to win.

I've written about this before, but LaFleur's field goal decision will go largely un-discussed, particularly in light of the Love injury.

However, had LaFleur elected to go for it and the Packers failed, the talking heads would second guess him.

That's the risk that coaches often face. If they make the "aggressive" decision (although it's actually the conservative decision to pick the option that's optimal), there's a chance of criticism if it doesn't work out.

If it does work out, they're A LOT less talking about it. But if they choose the "safe" option, there's virtually no discussion.

So, many coaches elect this choice. They are humans, after all, and their jobs largely depend on public perception.

Well, mission accomplished Matt LaFleur. You lost the game and helped put your young quarterback in a position to suffer injury.

But, hey, very few people are talking about your terrible field goal decision.

Well done.