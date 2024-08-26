Malik Willis' Nightmare QB Experiment Ends For Titans

Formerly a candidate to replace Ryan Tannehill, Titans backup quarterback Malik Willis is no longer an option in Tennessee — playing in a new jersey after being traded Monday to Green Bay.

Willis, a third-round draft pick out of Liberty in 2022, was traded to the Packers for a mere seventh-round pick, which decisively signaled to fans the resounding failure of the Malik Willis Experiment in Nashville.

In limited appearances for the Titans in 2022, Willis failed to exhibit QB1 play. In three starts that season (1-2), he amassed a 50.8 completion percentage and threw for zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He also fumbled the ball three times (two lost) that year, closing the door early on Willis.

Looking back, Titans fans lamented their high hopes for Willis after widespread QB evaluations forecasted a promising future for Willis leading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Willis was the third QB picked in a historically bad draft for play-callers, with Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder picked ahead of Willis. Headed by a new regime and new QB1 in Will Levis, the Titans cut their losses with Willis and are opening the backup role to Mason Rudolph.

Willis now shifts his focus to backing up the newly extended Jordan Love in Green Bay. Former Penn State QB Sean Clifford vied for the backup role and now seems a step behind Willis.

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons posted his farewell to Willis on X.

"Hate to see you go my brother! Packers got a good one man! On the field and off!!" Simmons posted.

